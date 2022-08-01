'He had no idea when to play big shots, when to take singles': Ex-national selector's verdict on Karthik's turnaround

He has consistently done well for India in the T20 format, with the Nidahas Trophy win being the highlight, but the fire is burning bright for Dinesh Karthik, who seems to have rediscovered himself in the past few months. A strong contender for the finisher's role at this year's World T20, the seasoned wicketkeeper-batter has been exceptional in 20-over cricket, thanks to his ability to switch gears and find boundaries in the final overs. Also Read | 'Luckily, Dinesh Karthik was born in India. If he belonged to Pakistan...': Former captain takes brutal dig at PCB

Former India player and national selector Saba Karim pointed out how a well-defined role has elevated Karthik's performances in the current set-up. Karim believes the team management wants Karthik to play three to four overs irrespective of his batting position.

"When Dinesh Karthik used to bat up the order a couple of years back, we were all wondering why he wasn't able to perform, despite the potential. He was failing back then because there was no clarity regarding his role," Karim said on India News.

"He had no idea when he had to play the big shots, or when he had to take the singles. He has a clear role now and that is why his performances have improved significantly," he added.

"The management has assigned this specific role to him and they have been consistently sending him in such situations. It doesn't matter which position he is batting at, his job is to only play three or four overs. He has done his preparation according to this plan, and that's why he has been successful."

Karthik on Friday provided the late flourish with 41 off 19 balls, powering India to 190-6 in 20 overs against West Indies. He remained unbeaten with four fours and two sixes, as he put on an unbroken fifty partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin, who was 13 not out.

Karim underlined how the format works well for Karthik, who was adjudged Player of the Match in the Twenty20 series opener.

"Batting in T20 cricket doesn't depend on overs, it is about the number of balls that you play. While making strategies, teams tend to focus on how many balls a batter is going to face in a match.

"Dinesh Karthik's role is to go out there in the last 2-3 overs and score quick runs. This is why if he plays the most number of balls during that period, it will benefit the team."

