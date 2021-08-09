KL Rahul says he doesn't understand why people are 'saying that Bumrah has made a comeback'

Jasprit Bumrah's performance in the first Test against England at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham has drawn a lot of plaudits. Bumrah picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings against England as India looked set for a win in the first Test. Bumrah also picked up four wickets in the first innings. But India couldn't win the match as rain played spoilsport on the final day and it resulted in not even a single ball being bowled on day 5.

Bumrah had failed to pick a wicket in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in June and was heavily criticised for his display. But the right-arm pacer picked nine wickets in the first Test against England.

India batsman KL Rahul feels pacer Jasprit Bumrah has proved himself time and again and his performance in the first Test against England isn't a "comeback".

"I don't know why you are saying that Bumrah has made a comeback," said Rahul in the press conference when asked about Bumrah's good show.

"Every time, in every game, in every condition he has proved himself and he is our number one bowler. We are happy that he is doing what he is (has) been doing since he started playing Test cricket.

"Wherever he has played, he has been a match-winner for us. We are happy that he has done once again, what he does best," Rahul added.

The first Test between England and India ended in a draw after Day five of the match was abandoned due to rain on Sunday.

Indian bowlers were right on top of England during the first Test and Rahul said the bowling unit knows what is exactly expected from them.

"Sometimes the bowlers can get carried away when a lot is happening off the pitch and it says a lot about our bowling unit. There is a lot of experience in our bowling and they understand what exactly is expected of each one of them," said Rahul

The action now moves to Lord's for the second match which gets underway from Thursday.

