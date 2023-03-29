Home / Cricket / 'He has to prove that...': Watson's point-blank message for '41-year-old' MS Dhoni before IPL 2023

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 29, 2023 03:59 PM IST

MS Dhoni will return to action on March 31 when he leads the CSK in the IPL 2023 opener against Gujarat Titans.

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League begins with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side will be aiming for a strong return in the 16th season of the tournament after an outing to forget last year, when they finished a dismal 9th. CSK won only four off their 14 matches; the season began with Dhoni handing the captaincy to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja but the move backfired, and the wicketkeeper-batter eventually returned to the leadership role after eight matches.

MS Dhoni (IPL)
The Super Kings, however, have bounced back from harder situations in the past; after being suspended for two years in 2016 and 2017, the CSK made a spendid comeback to win the trophy in 2018, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. And one of the key members of that winning side – Shane Watson – believes that the ‘men in yellow’ can definitely return stronger in the upcoming edition.

“CSK will definitely bounce back. They always do. They have got too many great players and are led so incredibly well by MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming. They will absolutely turn it around, there is no doubt in my mind, knowing how they work. Right at the back end of my career, to be able to play with CSK and for us to perform as a team in two of the three years was great. The CSK fans, for sure, are something very special,” Watson told Sportstar.

It is widely speculated that this season could be last for MS Dhoni, even as the CSK captain is yet to make a call on his future. However, Watson believes that Dhoni can play “for as long as he wants.”

“He can keep playing for as long as he wants. He is still very fit and it looks like he has put in more work in the lead-up to this tournament. He has a big point to prove that you can play and lead incredibly well as a 42 (41)-year-old. He’s the man," said Watson.

