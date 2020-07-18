e-paper
Home / Cricket / He is a freak: Michael Vaughan lauds ‘England’s best player’

He is a freak: Michael Vaughan lauds ‘England’s best player’

It was another great display from Stokes, who smashed his 10th Test ton at Old Trafford. The all-rounder scored 176 runs in 356 balls registering his longest innings in terms of balls faced. It was also the second time that Stokes had scored more than 150 runs in the longest format of the game.

cricket Updated: Jul 18, 2020 12:52 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
File image of Michael Vaughan.
File image of Michael Vaughan.(Getty Images)
         

After losing the first Test against West Indies, England have bounced back strongly in the second match of the series. West Indies recorded a five-wicket win over England in Southampton to take a 1-0 lead. But the home side have taken the initiative in the second Test after splendid performance by the batsmen. England declared their innings after scoring 469 runs with Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes scoring centuries.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan lauded Stokes and called him “England’s best player”. Vaughan hailed Stokes for his ferocious knock and said the all-rounder has delivered again for the England side.

“England’s best player England’s best fielder England’s most impactful bowler England’s best batsman at the moment delivers once again @benstokes38 is a freak ... nothing he cannot do #TestCricket #ENGvWI,” Vaughan tweeted.

 

The former England skipper Vaughan also lauded Dom Sibley, who scored his second Test century in 312 balls. It was England’s slowest Test hundred since 2000.

England declared their first innings on 469-9 after having played 162 overs. West Indies are trailing by 437 runs at the end of day two.

Kraigg Brathwaite and Alzarri Joseph remained unbeaten on six and 14 runs respectively. Sam Curran dismissed John Campbell after scoring just 12 runs. Windies ended the day’s play at 32/1 in 14 overs.

(with ANI inputs)

