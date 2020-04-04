e-paper
Home / Cricket / 'He is a standout': Former Australia all-rounder names best young talent in India

‘He is a standout’: Former Australia all-rounder names best young talent in India

Indian captain Virat Kohli has already identified Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw as outstanding talents.

cricket Updated: Apr 04, 2020 12:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Tom Moody
File image of Tom Moody(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody has picked Shubman Gill as the standout youngster in India at the moment. He was answering questions on Twitter during the #AskTom session. Moody wrote: There’s many talent youngsters but Shubman Gill is a standout!

 

Shubman Gill has been in fine form in the recent past and was included in India’s Test squad in New Zealand. “What a wonderful talent. I have been watching him (Gill) closely for two years now and the way he’s gone about it, it was only a matter of time before he got here. Whether or not he plays in this Test (Wellington), we know for sure that he’s here to stay,” Team India head coach Ravi Shastri said in an interview.

ALSO READ: ‘He was Sachin of bowling unit’: Raina hails pacer for 2011 WC performance

“I have my role models. I try to follow the work ethics of Virat bhaiya but I know every player is different and you can’t copy anyone. I know I can hit from the first ball. But I also know how to play long knocks. It depends on the situation. These days, you have to have the ability to hit from the word go,” Gill said.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has already identified Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw as outstanding talents. “A word on the youngsters coming in - I think there are some outstanding talents. We saw Prithvi Shaw grab the opportunity with both hands. Shubman is a very exciting talent and I saw him bat in the nets and I was like wow I was not even ten percent of that when I was 19.”

