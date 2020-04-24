e-paper
Home / Cricket / 'He is an ice-man on the field': Shane Watson on working under MS Dhoni at CSK

‘He is an ice-man on the field’: Shane Watson on working under MS Dhoni at CSK

Speaking on CSK skipper Dhoni, Watson said that he enjoyed playing alongside Dhoni for the first time and getting to know him

cricket Updated: Apr 24, 2020 14:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of MS Dhoni with Shane Watson.
File image of MS Dhoni with Shane Watson.(IPL)
         

Former Australia allrounder Shane Watson on Thursday recalled his century for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2018 final and said that it was a special experience working with former India captain MS Dhoni at the franchise. Speaking to cricket.com.au in a podcast, Watson also called CSK coach Stephen Fleming as the best coach he has worked with in his career.

“That century in the final was very special - especially working with Stephen Fleming at the time. He is the best coach I have worked with,” the former Australia allrounder said. “Fleming has a great cricket understanding - his mental skills and man-management skills are phenomenal,” he added.

Also read: It felt like England used Kevin Pietersen to win India series and then blamed him for poor results: Michael Vaughan

Speaking on CSK skipper Dhoni, Watson said that he enjoyed playing alongside Dhoni for the first time and getting to know him. “And to work with MS Dhoni for the first time. When you play against him, he gives away nothing. He is an ice-man on the field.”

“But to work with him and to get to know him, was a great experience. I am so fortunate to meet so many people on the top of the game,” he said.

Also read: Knew how to pull the right strings: Shane Watson names ‘best captains’ he played under

Meanwhile, CSK off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Thursday recalled how the franchise stuck up with Watson in the previous season, despite the opening batsman struggling to get runs on the board in a few games. “CSK do not make too changes into the team. Though, Watson was not getting runs throughout the season, and he went on to score a ton in the final in 2018. The team kept backing him. Last year, against Mumbai Indians in the final, he almost played a match-winning innings,” Harbhajan said to Rohit Sharma in an Instagram Live chat.

“You need to know how to back players. Players like Watson can win the game on his own,” the veteran bowler added.

