It felt like England used Kevin Pietersen to win India series and then blamed him for poor results: Michael Vaughan

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 11:12 IST

The souring of the relationship between superstar batsman Kevin Pietersen and his teammates as well as the ECB remains one of the pain points of English cricket. Pietersen was a once in a generation player who brought a lot of laurels for the team. But his international career ended prematurely after a breakdown in relations. Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes ECB failed to handle him properly.

Once he was back in for the India tour, they had to manage him. They knew what he was about. He’s a little bit precious, he’s a bit sensitive, he needs managing day-to-day, he can’t be managed as one of the team – that’s just not him.

“I just don’t think they were doing that. I think they were just putting it to one side … they managed players brilliantly for many years but I just feel around that time they just let it drift and they were looking for a scapegoat, and he was the perfect excuse …” Vaughan told foxsports.com.au.

Vaughan also said that he felt that Pietersen was brought back to win the Test series in England and then all the blame was put on him when things went bad during the Ashes series in Australia.

“In 2012 his text was bang out of order. Now, where English cricket were wrong in my opinion was they allowed him back in and he went to India.

“From (after the tour of India) on you felt like they used him to win a big series and then when it started to go pear-shaped again it was almost as if they had this excuse of why it was and it was always going to be Kevin Pietersen,” he said. Vaughan also said that Pietersen was blamed squarely for England 0-5 whitewash in the Ashes series against Australia in 2013-14, but he didn’t believe that it could all be the mistake of one man.

“We were getting briefed in the comm box through messages from the England coach at the time, Andy Flower, that it was all (because of) Kevin,” he said.

“All I kept hearing was ‘Kevin Pietersen’ and I kept going ‘bullshit, can’t be just one person. Manage him. You can’t allow one person to derail 15. And it can’t be that it’s just him’.

“It was the saddest tour I’ve been on with an England side because it was just the team getting battered and all you could ever hear was fallout within the England camp.” Vaughan was quoted as saying.