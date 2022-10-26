'He is looking forward to use his skills against the Indians': Latham names 'key' New Zealand bowler against India

India and New Zealand have been placed in separate groups at the T20 World Cup, but it is likely that the two teams might do battle at some stage in this tournament. Worst case, scenario, even if that doesn't happen, it's not the end of the world. Right after the World Cup gets over, India will be touring New Zealand for three T20Is and three ODIs, where the two teams will renew their rivalry.

India have not won a Test series in New Zealand since 2009/10. In fact, in the last decade, India have toured New Zealand only twice – in 2014 and 2020 – losing the Test series on both occasions while winning the T20Is 5-0 two years ago. India and New Zealand have historically played enthralling contests and series, in turn spicing up the rivalry. The World Test Championship final, the 2019 World Cup semifinal and last year's T20 World Cup, have all shot the interest levels of the fan, and batter Tom Latham cannot wait to be part of the next chapter in this rivalry.

"Yeah, it's going to be a fantastic series. You look back at series in the past - both home and away - we've had some real tussles with India. There have always been competitive matches, yeah, that's suddenly there. They're a well-rounded side with bat and ball. We've obviously played well in our home conditions for a long time. It's going to be an exciting series and one which I'm pretty sure will be followed closely," Latham told reporters.

New Zealand have had wood over India as far as ICC events go. In fact, the last time the Men in Blue beat the BlackCaps in an ICC event was back in the 2003 World Cup. Ever since, New Zealand have constantly gotten the better of the Indians. However, in bilateral series, both teams have had their fair share of success. Latham is confident of New Zealand putting up a great show and has identified a bowler who can be a threat to the Indian batters next month.

"We've got a world-class bowling attack and it has been shown in the past world events. In the recent years, we have been able to play our brand of cricket, play our style and been successful so from a bowling point of view, someone like Mitchell Santner who does a really good job for us in the middle. He is the key for us, especially as a spinner which is very important against India. He is going to have an impact at some point and he will be looking forward to use his skills up against the Indians," Latham added.

The India vs New Zealand series will premier live on Prime Video. The growing popularity of New Zealand and its cricket in India has shown rapid growth with Latham cherishing every bit of the adulation that comes the team's way.

"It's great. When we travel over to India - playing in front of the packed crowds - we know how passionate they are about cricket and certainly having on a different channel is even better for us to be able to showcase our skills against the Indians and I guess the more people that watch cricket, the better. All the support we get we always cherish and appreciate - both home and away," he added.

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the India men’s tour of New Zealand on Prime Video starting from November 18.

