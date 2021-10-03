'He is the find of the season for us': Rishabh Pant lauds Avesh Khan for dismantling MI batting line-up in Sharjah

Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan skittled the Mumbai Indians batting line-up with his amazing three-wicket haul in an IPL match in Sharjah on Saturday. Avesh registered figures of 3/15 in his spell to restrict the defending champions for a paltry 129 for 8 in 20 overs.

Avesh has been leading the list of wicket-takers for Delhi Capitals in this season's IPL, with 21 scalps under his belt and skipper Rishabh Pant hailed his premium pacer as the find of this year’s IPL.

“Avesh is the find of the season for us, but at Delhi Capitals, we learn from our mistakes and pick up. We have to solidify our batting. Stoinis should be fine in a few days, and that will be good for us. You can't always go for it, but someone has to be aggressive in the powerplay,” stated Pant in the post-match presentation.

In pursuit of 130-run target, Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin maintained composure as DC defeated MI by four wickets in their IPL face off at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. After playing 10 overs, the Capitals were 65/4, in need of 65 more for victory as Ashwin and Iyer held their nerves and saw DC through to the finish line. Pant termed this win as a hard-earned victory for the DC while speaking about the bowling strategy against Mumbai Indians.

“In Sharjah, the wicket always plays differently. Yes, it's a hard-fought victory. We were planning to bowl mostly the fast bowlers in the powerplay. Easier for the spinner in these tracks. I held back one over of Ashwin to keep him away from Pollard and Hardik,” explained Pant.

Speaking on his power-packed batting display, Pant said: "You can't always go for it, but someone has to be aggressive in the powerplay."