'He just has to find a way to last that half an hour': Former Australian spinner on 23-year-old Indian batter

Team India's next assignment will be a five-match Test series in England, which starts on August 4 from the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham. India have lost their last three Test series in England and will look to change their record when they step out on the field. India lost the World Test Championship final to New Zealand in June and are hoping to leave that disappointment behind in England.

There will be several Indian players who will play an important part during the series. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane will play a big part with the bat. However, a lot of eyes are on Rishabh Pant, who is on his second tour of England.

Former Australian off-spinner Nathan Hauritz talked about Pant and how people need to accept his attacking mindset.

"Rishabh Pant played unbelievably in Australia. But when he does that in England, everyone goes 'why attack so early'. So he is one of those players with whom you know what you are going to get and you just have to accept it. But he has also got to understand that sometimes he just has to find a way to last that half an hour," Nathan Hauritz stated on the YouTube channel 'Behind The Stumps with Anuj'.

Hauritz also talked about Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin.

"Jadeja has got a better batting average than Ashwin. Ashwin is the better bowler. I think the way that Ashwin bowls with the new Dukes ball, he is able to bowl his little seamers as well. Jadeja is more of a lock-in bowler. He will do a job for you very consistently. Personally I think Ashwin will play and that is only because when the ball and the wicket is new, he gets that more bounce," Nathan Hauritz concluded.