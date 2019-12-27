‘He knows the bloke,’ Tim Paine sledges Ross Taylor after DRS saves him - WATCH

cricket

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 14:13 IST

Australia captain Tim Paine is no stranger to banters. More often than not, he makes waves with his innovative ways of sledging the opponent. Friday was no different as Paine got social media buzzing with his words from behind the stump for New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor during the second day of the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In the 14th over of New Zealand’s innings, the on-field umpire adjudged Ross Taylor LBW on James Pattinson’s delivery only for it to be overturned by the DRS a few minutes later as the ball-tracking showed that the ball would have missed the stumps. A bit bemused after at the whole event, Paine decided to sledge Taylor in a hilarious way.

Paine summarised that maybe Taylor knows the person who is in charge of dealing with ball-tracking, and was heard saying ‘maybe, he knows the bloke’.

Cricket.com.au’s official handle tweeted the video of the incident and captioned the post as-- “He knows the bloke in the truck”.

“That’s twice I have seen him out plum in front, but not given. I saw him being struck on the pad in New Zealand, that was absolutely hitting the stumps, he knows the bloke in the truck,” Paine says from behind the stumps.

Australia ended Day 2 in a commanding position. Their pacemen struck twice to leave New Zealand vulnerable at 44 for 2 after posting 467 in their first innings thanks to superb century by Travis Head.