Home / Cricket / ‘He’ll come to Chennai,’: Suresh Raina gives clarity on MS Dhoni’s IPL future, reveals his training plans for CSK

'He'll come to Chennai,': Suresh Raina gives clarity on MS Dhoni's IPL future, reveals his training plans for CSK

Suresh Raina, who started training in the Chennai Super Kings camp along with teammate Ambati Rayudu, said MS Dhoni will start training in Chennai from the first week of March this year.

cricket Updated: Jan 24, 2020 15:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina
MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina(BCCI)
         

What is MS Dhoni’s future in the Indian side? The question gained momentum after Dhoni was left out from the BCCI central contracts announced earlier this month. The former India captain, who was a part of Grade A till last year, did not find a place in any of the four grades - A+, A, B, And C - of BCCI central contracts, further fuelling the talks of his retirement from international cricket. Dhoni’s IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, however, is in no mood to even think of letting their captain go. On Thursday, CSK’s senior player Suresh Raina revealed the training plans of MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2020.

Raina, who started training in the Chennai Super Kings camp along with teammate Ambati Rayudu, said Dhoni will start training in Chennai from the first week of March this year.

Also Read: MS Dhoni tries to whistle using spring onions at an event in Ranchi, video goes viral

“Dhoni will probably be coming to Chennai in the first week of March to train ahead of the IPL. Right now, it is so good to see him spending a lot of time with his family,” Raina told Times of India.

Raina also made it clear that if Dhoni wants to quit cricket then he will do so without making a big fuss. “If he wants to leave the game, he will go without making a big fuss,”added Raina.

Asked about Dhoni’s future in the Indian side, the stylish left-hander said it is upto Indian captain Virat Kohli and the team management. “ I want to see him continue to play. He is looking fit and has been training hard. I still think the Indian team needs him. But it is Virat’s call on how they go forward,” Raina said.

Dhoni has not featured in any competitive game ever since the ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand last year. The former India, captain, however, is certain to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020, which is slated to begin in the last week of March.

