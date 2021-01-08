‘He looked jittery’: Glenn McGrath raises questions on David Warner’s fitness

cricket

After losing the 2nd Test at MCG, questions were being raised on Australia’s batting line-up. India had bounced back after a horrid defeat in Adelaide under Ajinkya Rahane’s leadership, and with all the odds stacked up against them, it was regarded as one of India’s best wins in the longest format.

Australia realised that there were a few problems that they needed to fix. The opening pair of Matthew Wade and Joe Burns was not clicking, and with Steve Smith not getting runs on the board, the hosts needed to take some big calls.

In a press conference last week, Australia coach Justin Langer suggested that David Warner, who had suffered a groin injury during the 2nd ODI against India and was ruled out for the first two Tests, will make a return in Sydney along with young Will Pucovski who has recovered from his concussion issues.

But while the latter had a good showing on Day 1 of the 3rd Test at SCG, scoring 67 runs on Test debut, Warner had an off day as he was dismissed for 5 runs by India pacer Mohammed Siraj.

Speaking on Sony Sports Network, former Aussie speedster Glenn McGrath raised questions on Warner’s fitness and said the left-handed batsman looked “jittery”.

“I thought it was a good toss to win. The fact that Warner was back in and they were playing Pucovski for his first Test match. David Warner to me looked a little rusty, he hasn’t played and he looked a little jittery. So, there is a concern how his fitness is,” McGrath said.

“Pucovski on the other hand did have a little bit of luck, but I thought he looked good out there. He wasn’t overawed by the situation and he looked like he belonged (to the team) just like Labuschagne and Smith,” McGrath further added.

Marnus Labuschagne missed his century by nine runs as he was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja for 91 on Day 2 but his century stand with Steve Smith, who scored his first fifty of the series, took Australia in a comfortable position in the third Test.