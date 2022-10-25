'He made sure...': Zaheer Khan reveals most 'important' aspect of Virat Kohli's match-winning knock vs PAK in T20 WC tie

Virat Kohli was at his best as he smacked an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 53 balls to help India successfully chase down a target of 160 runs vs Pakistan, in Melbourne on Sunday. The swashbuckling batter hammered six fours and four sixes as India reached 160 for six in 20 overs. Lavishing praise on Kohli, former India pacer Zaheer Khan pointed out the most 'important' aspect of his game during the epic showdown at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Zaheer said: "Look, single-handedly winning the game, it's very satisfying for any player and from the situation that the Indian team was. You look at the the start which Pakistan bowlers needed to defend this total was ideal, you know losing three, four wickets. After that the crucial partnership with Hardik. Pretty much he carried the innings and what was the most special about it was that he was not out. He made sure that he finished the game and that is something which is very important."

Other than Kohli, Hardik Pandya also played a crucial knock of 40 runs off 37 balls, including one four and two maximums. Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz bagged two-wicket hauls for Pakistan, and Naseem Shah scalped a dismissal.

Initially, Pakistan posted 159 for eight in 20 overs, with Shan Masood slamming an unbeaten knock of 52 runs off 42 balls, packed with two fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Iftikhar Ahmed registered 51 runs off 34 balls, including two fours and four sixes. Arshdeep Singh and Hardik were in fantastic bowling form and bagged three-wicket hauls respectively. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami took a wicket each for Rohit Sharma's side.

During the post-match ceremony, Kohli said, "It's a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik believed we can do it, if we stayed till the end. When Shaheen bowled from the pavilion end, that's when we decided to take him down. Haris is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. The calculation was simple. Nawaz had one over to bowl, so if I could take Haris down, they would panic. From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts."

"The first one was back of a hand slower ball (the one over long-on). Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support", he added.

