'He runs like a rat going after cheese. The only difference is...': Karthik's unique analogy involving Sachin Tendulkar

In the 90s, Indian cricket was almost synonymous to Sachin Tendulkar, such was the greatness of the batter. On many occasions, Tendulkar carried the hope of Indian fans and more often than not, the ‘master blaster’ delivered for the side. Tendulkar had admirers from around the world, and many cricketers who went on to make their debuts in the 21st century have stated that Tendulkar had been their idol growing up. And almost every player these days has a Tendulkar story; on Saturday, India's wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik recalled his first memory of watching a Test match at the stadium, that had the mention of India's batting great.

Karthik recounted a Test between India and Australia that took place in 1998 in Chennai. The wicketkeeper-batter revealed a conversation he had with a fellow fan about Tendulkar at the stadium.

“I know vividly. In 1998, my dad took me for the first time to watch a Test match, India vs Australia. I had come to watch one batsman, Sachin Tendulkar. The person sitting next to me, stranger in the crowd said, 'you will enjoy to watch Sachin Tendulkar bat. But also don't forget his swift running between the wickets. He runs like a rat who runs after the cheese, but the only difference being he doesn't get trapped'. I remember these lines very vividly,” Karthik said during his commentary stint for Star Sports during Day 3 of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Ahmedabad.

“Sachin got 155. What an innings that was, I'll never forget. So many sixes, one of them came right where we were sitting. We were sitting between long-on and deep midwicket. Great memories,” Karthik further added.

India had won the match by 179 runs, with Tendulkar being named the player of the match for his unbeaten century knock in the second innings. After Australia had taken a 71-run lead in the first innings, Tendulkar's 155* -- along with Navjot Sidhu (64), Rahul Dravid (56), and Mohammad Azharuddin (64) -- propelled India to 418/4.

India eventually bowled the Aussies out on 168 in the run-chase.

