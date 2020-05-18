e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / He’s good but never saw his best in internationals: Ricky Ponting on Australian cricketer

He’s good but never saw his best in internationals: Ricky Ponting on Australian cricketer

Ricky Ponting, however, hoped that Usman Khawaja can score loads of runs in the domestic circuit and make an international comeback.

cricket Updated: May 18, 2020 11:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Melbourne
Ricky Ponting of Australia claps during a match
Ricky Ponting of Australia claps during a match(Getty Images)
         

Australia’s two-time World Cup winning captain Ricky Ponting says senior batsman Usman Khawaja was axed from the national team due to his inconsistency but he is not willing to write him off yet.

The 33-year-old Khawaja was recently left out of the Australia’s annual list of contracted players after he was dropped midway through last year’s Ashes.

“I honestly think now he’s going to find it difficult (to get back into the Australian team) and I feel for him,” Ponting told ABC Grandstand.

“I’ve always felt he’s a very good player and we probably never saw the absolute best of him at international cricket. We saw glimpses of it, and dribs and drabs, but not the consistently good player I thought he could have been for Australia.”

Also Read | Before Ganguly, India were a humble, polite team: Nasser Hussain

Ponting, however, hoped that Khawaja can score loads of runs in the domestic circuit and make an international comeback.

“One thing I know, you never write great players off. He’s got every opportunity once domestic cricket does start this summer, and all he can do is represent Queensland, get a truck load of runs under his belt and wait for another opportunity to come along.

“If it does I’m sure he wouldn’t let anyone down if he gets a chance to play again.” Khawaja has played 44 Tests and 40 ODIs, scoring 2,887 and 1,554 runs respectively. He has eight hundreds and 14 half-centuries in Tests and two hundreds in ODIs.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In