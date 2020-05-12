He’s not that old: MS Dhoni’s mother reacts on viral photo - Report

cricket

He had done away with the long hair more than 10 years ago, had even stunned everyone by shaving his head after the 2011 World Cup triumph. In between, he tried the bearded look but again went back to the clean-shaved one before the 2019 World Cup. That was the last time when the cricket world saw MS Dhoni until recently when his photos went viral on social media. There was obviously no long hair, he looked a bit tired, somewhat pale but what caught the eye was the greyness of his beard. It was not the usual salt-pepper look it was all grey and had tinges of white. The photo sent social media into a frenzy with netizens getting nostalgic, some even questioned the age of the former India captain.

Reacting to the same, Dhoni’s mother Devaki Devi said her son is not that old as some have been suggesting on social media. “Yes, I have seen his new look but he’s not that old. No child is ever old for any mother,” Dhoni’s mother told BDcrictime.

Dhoni, who turns 39 in July 7 this year, last played for India in the World Cup semi-final – which India lost – against New Zealand in July last year. Since then, the two-time World Cup-winning captain has been on an indefinite break from cricket.

Dhoni’s absence even from domestic cricket threw up questions about his retirement with the cricket world divided in their opinion.

Dhoni, who has represented India in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs 98 Tests, was slated to return to the cricket field as the leader of Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of IPL. But the coronavirus pandemic forced the BCCI to postpone IPL for an indefinite period.

The decision was seen a big jolt for Dhoni, who was eyeing a good performance in IPL to make a comeback into the Indian side for the T20 World Cup in October in Australia this year.

As things stand, even the T20 World Cup looks uncertain go ahead as per schedule. The ICC has been in constant talks with the Australian government but has not made anything official.

Reacting on Dhoni’s chances of making it to the Indian side for the T20 World Cup, his mother said, only he knows when to take a final call.

“I am not sure about his playing the T20 World Cup. Let the coronavirus be over first. He knows best when to take a call,” said Dhoni’s mother.