'He told me one word... now, whenever I meet him, I thank him for that': Chahal reveals AB de Villiers' profound advice

Earlier this week, Yuzvendra Chahal broke the record for most wickets in the Indian Premier League when he registered his 184th dismissal of the tournament during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Chahal, who represents the Rajasthan Royals in the league, had begun his IPL career with Mumbai Indians but enjoyed some of his best years at the Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he spent eight seasons. AB de Villiers (R) with Yuzvendra Chahal(IPL)

Chahal was one of the integral members of the Royal Challengers in the 2016 season when the side had reached the final of the season, eventually conceding a defeat to the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The leg-spinner also made his way into the Indian team after consistent performances for the RCB, and continues to remain an important part of the squad in limited-overs formats.

In a freewheeling chat on Star Sports, Chahal has now revealed how AB de Villiers – his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate – played a key role in his emergence as one of the lethal spinners for the franchise as well as the national team. The 32-year-old star spoke about a conversation he had with the former South Africa captain during an IPL season that helped him focus on his career.

"My journey changed from 2014 when I arrived at RCB, and people realised my potential. I realised my dream during my time at RCB. In the first 2-3 years, I wasn't as close to AB sir, I had inhibitions talking to him because he is a legend. But one night, we sat and talked for many hours. He said one word, 'balance'. I asked, what do you mean by balance?

“He said, everything should be in balance. Keep a balance in your personal and professional life. It shouldn't be 60-40, always try to keep the right balance. That was one advice which helped me a lot. Whenever I meet him, I thank him for that advice,” Chahal said.

The leg-spinner was released by the RCB at the end of 2021 season and was picked in the mega auction by Rajasthan Royals for INR 6.50 crore; the Royal Challengers didn't make a bid for Chahal.

