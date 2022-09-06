'He told us two days back...': CSK CEO lifts lid on Raina's retirement, says he's 'integral' part of 4-time IPL winners

Suresh Raina, former India and Uttar Pradesh batter, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday. Raina had already bid adieu to the international stage two years ago when MS Dhoni announced his exit from world cricket on August 15. Raina continued playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2021 but was released by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the 2022 season. The 35-year-old thanked the BCCI, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association and CSK in his tweet. Also Read | 'Absolute honour to represent my country & state': Suresh Raina retires from IPL and domestic cricket

Taking to Twitter to announce his retirement, Raina wrote, "It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities."

Raina was part of all four seasons when CSK claimed the IPL title. He signs off as their highest run-getter, having scored 4687 runs in 176 matches from 2008 to 2021. CEO Kasi Vishwanathan said the player is an 'integral' part of the franchise, as he has 'done a lot' in his decade-long association with the MS Dhoni-led team. Also, he was Dhoni's trusted lieutenant over the years.

"Suresh Raina told us two days back about his decision that he is leaving IPL and we respect his decision and wish him luck. He is an integral part of CSK ever as he has done a lot for CSK till ten years, wish him luck for future," Vishwanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings, told news agency ANI.

During his illustrious IPL career, Raina gathered 5528 runs in 205 matches with 39 half-centuries and one century at a strike rate of 136.76. For India, he played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is and was part of the World Cup winning squad in 2011. He was the first Indian batter to score a century in all three formats.

Raina's retirement from all forms of cricket makes him eligible for overseas T20 leagues. He could also be seen in Cricket South Africa's new T20 league, to be held next year. His last competitive game was in October 2021 when Chennai faced Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.

