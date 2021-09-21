'He'll rest Bumrah and play Praveen Kumar': Twitter slams Anil Kumble as Punjab Kings make notable omissions for RR tie

Fans were left amused as Punjab Kings made some notable omissions from their Playing XI for match 31 of the IPL 2021 against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Tuesday. Punjab Kings left out Chris Gayle from their team on the batsman's 42nd birthday, which did not go down well with fans, but people on Twitter were even more miffed knowing that Ravi Bishnoi found no place either.

Immediately, fans began pointing fingers at PBKS head coach Anil Kumble, holding him responsible for the decision. Leg-spinner Bishnoi, who picked up 12 wickets from 14 matches last season, has played only four matches in IPL 2021, taking four wickets.

The backlash comes after reports that Kumble could be the front-runner to become the next India head coach after Ravi Shastri's tenure is up and fans are already worried what combinations the former India spinner would opt for if he is appointed again. Here are some of the tweets.

No Bishnoi

No Gayle

No os pacer



This man Kumble will be head coach of INDIA . 😭😭 — Chiku (@KohliisGoat) September 21, 2021

Kumble taking revenge From Wrong Ravi. — Pranjal (@Pranjal_King_18) September 21, 2021

Punjab again playing without their best bowler Ravi Bishnoi, he was unplayable the last time IPL was played in UAE, and this is why Kumble should never become Indian coach. He will rest Bumrah and play Praveen Kumar — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) September 21, 2021

Either Bishnoi or Kumble should leave PBKS. Otherwise under him, Bishnoi is going to be wasted, who has all the potential to end up as one of India's greatest ever, but Kumble masterclass 🤡



There's a reason why he shouldn't be Indian coach. — Soham (@Soham718) September 21, 2021

Just a reminder: We are planning to have Rahul as our next captain and Kumble as our next coach.



I don't think Ravi Bishnoi will ever play for India. — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) September 21, 2021

People supporting KL Rahul as next captain and Kumble saab as next coach should see PBKS condition — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) September 21, 2021

Ravi Bishnoi till now should have been drafted in Indian T20I Team and here Kumble is not even Playing him for KXIP — Virarsh (@Cheeku218) September 21, 2021

No Chris Gayle, Shahrukh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi in the playing 11 for #PBKS. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 21, 2021

It was in October of 2019 that Kumble was appointed as coach of Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab). His appointment came after the likes of Sanjay Bangar, Virender Sehwag, Brad Hodge and Mike Hesson had already been involved with the franchise as either coach of part of the coaching staff