Herschelle Gibbs picks his all-time favourite Indian cricketer

Former South Africa cricketer Herschelle Gibbs was asked to pick his all-time favourite Indian cricketer and the once swashbuckling batsman had a clear choice. In a chat with his fans on Twitter, a user asked Gibbs to name his ‘Indian Cricket Player of All time and Current Time’ and Gibbs was quick to choose Virat Kohli. Kohli has been enjoying a brilliant run of form recently and it came as no surprise that Gibbs chose him as his favourite. Kohli has established himself as one of the most dominating forces in world cricket and he has also earned a lot of praise from experts and fans alike both for his batting and captaincy skills.

The Indian cricket team captain added another feather to his already stacked cap after India completed a 5-0 whitewash against New Zealand on Sunday. India were impressive in the ongoing series with brilliant wins and a dramatic New Zealand collapse in which six wickets fell for 25 runs gave India a seven-run win in the fifth and final T20I encounter at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Thanks to this win, Kohli now have 10 bilateral T20I series win as captain - the most by any skipper in T20Is as he surpassed the tally of South Africa’s Faf du Plessis (9).

Most bilateral series wins as captain (after 15 T20I series)

10 - Virat Kohli

9 - Faf du Plessis

7 - Eoin Morgan

6 - Darren Sammy

5 - MS Dhoni

Kohli reflected on the team’s performance after the historic series whitewash.

“All of us are really proud of the way we’ve played this series. I think the conversation we had was to always look to find ways to win. When it comes out, it feels nice. You don’t want to see what happened to Rohit, but there were all these young guys playing well and handling the pressure. That gives me a lot of pleasure watching from the outside and they will take this momentum going forward for many years. Basically it is all about laying the vision in front of the boys, the way you think, prepare. The guys are taking notice of it and they realize that the team needs 120% from them every time. Because only then you will find ways to win. That has been a massive change for us in the last two-three years,” Kohli said at the end of the match.

