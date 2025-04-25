‘He’s a genius…': Josh Hazlewood lavishes praise on RCB wicketkeeper after crucial role in game-changing wicket vs RR

Royal Challengers Bengaluru put on a stellar bowling display at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to subject Rajasthan Royals to another heartbreaking defeat, with Josh Hazlewood the hero as he conceded only 7 runs and took three wickets combined in the 17th and 19th overs. Hazelwood, who finished with a four-fer, provided the crucial wickets of Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel, with the Jurel scalp in particular a big moment as the wicketkeeper looked in ominous touch. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood (L) celebrates with teammate Jitesh Sharma after taking the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer.(AFP)

With RR needing 17 runs off 10 deliveries, Hazelwood pulled off an inch-perfect wide yorker, that seemed to be an innocuous dot ball at first. However, sensing an edge, the RCB team decided to go for a review, which proved that Jurel had under-edged the delivery after it pitched, meaning Jitesh Sharma’s catch behind the stumps was a legal one.

In a video clip for IPLT20.com, Hazlewood explained the process in a conversation with Krunal Pandya. “Tell me about the DRS, what happened in that. I know it was you in fact who insisted to go for the DRS, and it worked for us,” asked Krunal of the Aussie.

Hazlewood credited Jitesh for his reading of the game in that pressure situation, realising that RCB could get a wicket that would rapidly turn the match in their favour.

“The thing is, Jitesh again, he’s a genius. He’s done a few for me now over the tournament, one in Mumbai, an LBW, and that one tonight,” explained Hazlewood, who finished with figures of 4-33 and rose to second on the Purple Cap leaderboard with this performance.

‘You owe him a couple of points…’

Jitesh was on the spot for some important glovesmanship soon after as well, collecting an errant throw before stretching all the way back to the stumps to impressively run-out Wanindu Hasaranga and seal the match. RCB ended up winning by 11 runs, despite RR only needing 18 runs at the start of the 19th over.

“You owe him a couple of points,” joked Krunal in response to Hazlewood’s words of praise for Jitesh. Krunal and Jitesh also combined for the wicket of RR captain Riyan Parag, as a slower one saw Parag pop a shot straight up for the wicketkeeper to easily collect behind the stumps.

Earlier in the day, Jitesh had also contributed an unbeaten 20*(10) to help push RCB beyond the 200 mark, indicating his multivaried importance to this team. RCB next have a top-of-the-table face-off against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.