'He's criticised as overhyped player just on his IPL performances': Ashwin launches strong defence of star youngster

Earlier this week, Assam's Riyan Parag displayed an exceptional performance with the bat, smashing 12 sixes and 11 fours to amass 155 runs from 87 balls against Chhattisgarh, securing the second-fastest century in Ranji Trophy history. However, despite his remarkable effort, it did not impact the overall outcome of the match. Chhattisgarh, having posted 327 runs in the first innings, had managed to dismiss Assam for just 159 in the first; despite Parag's century, Assam could only reach 254 runs in the second innings.

Regardless, Parag was lauded for his performance in the game and his Rajasthan Royals teammate, Ravichandran Ashwin, also recognised the youngster's trailblazing knock. Unlike in the Ranji Trophy, Parag's performances in the Indian Premier League leave much to be desired, but Ashwin stated that he is still a young player “who is getting better.”

“Riyan Parag is frequently criticised as an overhyped cricketer after just seeing his IPL performances. We forget that he's a youngster sometimes. He is still a young player who is getting better. Parag made useful contributions in the Syed Mushtaq Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy and slammed 155 for Assam against Chattisgarh in the first match of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season,” R Ashwin said on his official YouTube channel.

“He scored 155 off 87 balls. He didn't play for the sake of playing T20 cricket. He was pushed into that situation. All the batters on the other end fell like flies, and he took charge of his own hands and played such a knock,” said Ashwin further.

While Parag will hope to enter the Indian Premier League this year with strong domestic performances, Ashwin is currently on a break as he prepares for the five-Test series against England. The senior off-spinner is on the verge of a huge feat in the longest format, as he is only ten wickets away from becoming the only second Indian bowler to reach the 500-wicket mark in Tests. Only former leg-spinner Anil Kumble (619) has breached the mark so far.

The series will be India's final bit of action before the IPL, following which the T20I team will fly to the United States for the start of the T20 World Cup in June.