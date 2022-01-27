'He's gonna play along with Kohli': Twitter excited after picture of South Africa's 'Baby AB' in RCB jersey goes viral

Dubbed 'AB 2.0' by some, Dewald Brevis of South Africa is turning heads with his batting show in the ongoing Under-19 World Cup in West Indies. He's scored 65, 104, 96 & 97 in the last four games of the showpiece event, showing off his batting prowess and making a strong case for upcoming the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Brevis' batting approach has a striking resemblance to South African legend AB de Villiers, but what lies ahead for the teenage prodigy? He's a fan of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), primarily because of de Villiers and Virat Kohli, and an old picture of Brewis in RCB colours has been also doing rounds on Twitter.

If the 18-year-old Brewis continues to deliver the way he has so far, he may soon have the opportunity to share the RCB dugout with Virat Kohli. Along with notching up three fifty-plus scores and a ton, Brewis has picked up six wickets so far in the U19 World Cup.

The Johannesburg-born player had first caught the attention of Indian fans during the IND-SA contest in the tournament. Fondly called ‘Baby AB’, Brewis scored an important half-century (65) but couldn't steer his side past the finishing line.

When Brevis reached his half-century, the players in the South African dugout were also seen holding a placard that read ‘BABY AB!!!’. An old video shared by Cricket South Africa, which compiles the young batter's strokeplay, also started doing rounds after his batting show against the Indian colts.

RCB, meanwhile, have retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj ahead of the mega auction, which will be held in February. With Kohli stepping down from the captaincy role at the end of the 2021 season, RCB will have also have an added responsibility to rope in a potential skipper for the team.

A franchise that has made some questionable splurges in the past, RCB will be looking to build a side that can help them end the long IPL title drought. The Bangalore-based outfit has a remaining purse of INR 57 crore.

Here's how fans reacted to Dewald Brevis' picture in RCB jersey:

Will be happy if any IPL franchise bid for Dewald brewis.

Specially RCB#IPLAuction — Prashant Shukla (@Prashan68060683) January 26, 2022

Don't know when, but Dewald Brewis gonna play along with Virat Kohli one day in the RCB jersey! @RCBTweets #CricketTwitter #Cricket — 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 👑 (@King3678180) January 26, 2022

Idolised AB, has 17 as his jersey number, uses Kookaburra Kahuna and now a RCB fan. Already a favourite in my books 🤩 — CHINMAY (@ezcheezyy) January 26, 2022

