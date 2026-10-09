Pat Cummins not sweating over Usman Khawaja's potential revelations about Sandpaper Gate in autobiography: ‘You can tell your story’
Pat Cummins is not that concerned with what Usman Khawaja is going to reveal about the Sandpaper Gate in his upcoming autobiography.
The marquee Test series between South Africa and Australia gets underway in Durban on Friday, but the build-up has been all about the Sandpaper Gate and how Australia's tour unravelled when they last came to the Rainbow Nation in 2018. Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft and David Warner were all reprimanded and handed heavy punishments for their involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal. Ahead of the series opener, it came to light that former Australia opening batter Usman Khawaja's autobiography titled ‘Sabr’ is expected to shed light on the saga, and there might be some new revelations.
The autobiography will be released on November 10, and Code Sports reported on Thursday that Khawaja recently met Australia captain Pat Cummins to brief him on its contents. It is worth mentioning that the former Australian batter didn't use a ghostwriter, and the publisher, Penguin Random House, hasn't made the advance copies available, as reported by Cricinfo.
On Thursday, Cummins was asked about Khawaja and the upcoming book, and, in response, the premier speedster said he is not concerned about what the former opener will say about the Sandpaper Gate.
"Yeah, Uz gave me a buzz a few weeks back that he's releasing a book," Cummins told reporters in the pre-match press conference.
“He didn't go back into too much detail. He just basically gave me a heads-up that he's doing a book. As always, my response was, 'No worries, you can tell your story. That's fine',” he added.
What happened in Cape Town in 2018?
Both Cummins and Khawaja were a part of the infamous Test in Cape Town, where Bancroft was caught on camera applying sandpaper to the ball. The incident then led to Smith and Warner's resignations as captain and vice-captain. All three were handed bans by Cricket Australia for bringing the game into disrepute.
When Cummins was asked further about the matter, he said, “I'm not too sure. You'll need to ask him. It was obviously a long time ago. All the investigations and everything was done back then. I answered every question a million times. It was dealt with then."
“All I can say is as a group, we've moved on. Very happy with the last eight or nine years, how we've been as a group and evolved, and obviously my focus is on captaining the cricket team,” he added.
After the incident in 2018, all the Australian bowlers involved - Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon issued a joint statement, saying they didn't have any knowledge of Bancroft's plans to tamper with the ball. In 2021, all four had gone public, asking for “rumour mongering” to end after Bancroft stated that it was “self-explanatory” that they knew more than they let on.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More