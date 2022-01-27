'I'd be nervous': Proteas legend warns 'Virat Kohli would want to show he's still relevant to India in any capacity’

India have kicked off 2022 on a slow note and are yet to register their first win of the year. The team have so far played two Tests and three ODIs, in which the team failed to live up to their reputation and ended up on the losing side in all the contest.

The problem didn't stop here as India's premier batter Virat Kohli dropped a bombshell, announcing he'll be stepping aside as the leader in the longer format of the game. While India are yet to name his successor in Tests, experts have predicted this as a good move for Kohli, which will allow him to entirely focus on his batting.

Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes also echoed similar opinion, stating he would be "nervous" to face Kohli, who no longer carries the leadership responsibilities.

“I'd be a little bit nervous of a Kohli who doesn't have the responsibility of leadership. Not that it cost him anything. I think he scored incredible runs for India. But he is such a passionate guy that he would want go out there and score heavily just to show that he is still relevant to India in any capacity,” said Rhodes while addressing a virtual media-meet organised by Sony Sports Network.

Rhodes, who is part of World Giants in the Legends Cricket League in Oman, also lauded the 33-year-old for his endless list of achievements during his stint as India captain.

“With regards to him stepping down (as Test captain), it's always a personal decision. He's obviously not retired. Many captains leave the job and just walk away but Kohli's still around. He is very passionate. We know how he plays the game. He is always 100 percent committed. His work ethic is just as strong. He obviously thinks he has a role to play for India still, just not as a captain. You have to respect someone like him for what he has done,” he added.

