‘He's hanging by a thin thread…’: IND opener gets ‘three-format player’ Yashasvi Jaiswal's warning ahead of ENG series

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that Abhishek Sharma will be playing with a lot of pressure in the T20I series against England. The team management has backed Abhishek in the T20I set-up in recent times as another young rising star, Yashasvi Jaiswal, has been prioritised for the crucial red-ball seasons, which concluded earlier this month. However, with his immense talent, Jaiswal is obviously going to be in the scheme of things for next year's T20 World Cup. Yashasvi Jaiswal has not been picked in India's squad for the T20I series against England.(BCCI)

Chopra said Jaiswal won't let Abhishek breathe as his place in the T20I team is hanging by a thread.

"Abhishek Sharma has been given a vote of confidence, which I liked, as he has been kept with the team. However, he's hanging by a thin thread. Let's be fair, Yashasvi Jaiswal won't let him breathe. He is breathing down his neck and it's absolutely right," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal has also been picked for the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy, but it is highly unlikely that he will be included in the XI, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill expected to open the innings.

Chopra also suggested that Jaiswal should have been picked in the T20I squad to get some white-ball game time ahead of the Champions Trophy.

"He is also a left-hander who plays similarly. He is a three-format player and is in form currently. After some time, you might start thinking as an Indian fan that he won't get a chance in ODIs as Shubman (Gill) and Rohit (Sharma) will open, and then what cricket would he have played when he goes for the Champions Trophy?" he observed.

‘A massive opportunity for Abhishek Sharma’

The former cricketer turned commentator said that the absence of Jaiswal provides a big opportunity for Abhishek, who has failed to show consistency and scored 256 runs in 12 matches at an underwhelming average of 23.27.

"Only Ranji Trophy, that's not a great story. If you see from that angle, this is a massive opportunity for Abhishek. He hasn't made the most of his opportunities thus far. The century he scored in Zimbabwe was excellent. Then he played one good knock in South Africa," Chopra elaborated.