'He's like Virat and Rohit. Players with proper technique don't struggle for form': Parthiv's huge praise for IND star

India openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan smashed half-centuries as India remained alive in the five-game Twenty20 series with a 48-run win over South Africa on Tuesday. The young pair put on 97 for the first wicket to guide the hosts to 179 for five. (Also Read | 'If he doesn't have place in XI, no point having him in squad': Gambhir explains why he wouldn't take Karthik to T20 WC)

Gaikwad, who had recorded 23 and 1 in the first two games, started off cautiously before finding his groove in Visakhapatnam. The Maharashtra opener hit four boundaries off fast bowler Anrich Nortje in a 20-run fifth over to give the team a brisk start. Gaikwad stuck to proper textbook strokes despite the change in gears, smashing seven fours and two sixes en route 57.

Gaikwad reached his maiden fifty off 30 balls in his sixth T20I before falling prey to Keshav Maharaj, who dismissed the Indian with a caught-and-bowled effort. His lowly scores in the first two games had ignited calls for a change in the eleven but Gaikwad found much-needed runs when it mattered the most.

Former India stumper Parthiv Patel was effusive in praise for the young batter, saying a player like him with 'proper' batting technique won't struggle for form. Parthiv also compared Ruturaj's risk-free scoring to the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

"Ruturaj has got the ability to play cricketing shots with low risk. We have seen KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play such shots. When Ruturaj was playing in the IPL, many were saying 'He's out of form'. But a player who has got proper technique won't struggle for form for long. He will find his mojo soon. A good player needs just one knock to return to form," Parthiv told Cricbuzz.

Ruturaj endured a scratchy start in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. But he went on to score 368 runs, including three half-centuries in 14 matches for Chennai Super Kings.

When asked about his current form, Ruturaj said that he is focussing on being strong mentally and trusting the process instead of end result.

"In the IPL, the wicket was slightly bowler-friendly. There was no flat wicket, it was two-paced, the ball was turning, and there was some swing," he said after the third T20I win over the Proteas.

"So 3-4 games in IPL, I got out to good balls where in some dismissals, some good shots went to the fielder's hand, it is part of T20 cricket. You will have off days and really bad days. It is a matter of staying consistent mentally, trusting your process."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON