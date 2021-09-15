‘He’s one of the most devastating white-ball batters in the world’: Australia's Healy wants to emulate Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma’s stature as an opening batsman is colossal. Be it white-ball cricket or the longest format of the game, the Mumbai cricketer is one of the most reliable personalities in the business. While many budding cricketers across the world idolise him, Australia women’s team opener Alyssa Healy also wants to emulate Rohit’s batting style to achieve success in her career.

Australia women’s team is gearing up to face India in a multi-format series at home, comprising three ODIs, one-off day-night Test and three T20Is. Before locking horns with the visitors, Healy said she would try to replicate Rohit’s way of applying things on the field.

“It's a tricky one because I've only played four Tests so I wouldn't say I'm overly comfortable with how to play or how to approach a Test. From my point of view, I don't think it's going to change too much from my one-day international batting. I think the ability to give yourself more time is such a blessing," Healy said at a Fox Cricket launch event for the series, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

“I look at the modern Test game and see how it's changed quite a lot. I watch a lot of the men's cricket and I look at someone like Rohit Sharma who is one of the most devastating white-ball batters in the world and yet he's a really successful opener in Test cricket. So, for me, I said look at somebody like him and think about how he translates those skills across all the formats, could I potentially replicate that somehow,” she added.

Talking about the upcoming series against India, Healy said: "Sometimes a bit of the unknown and the unpredictable nature of India makes them incredibly dangerous. They've picked a few new players that we haven't seen before on this tour."

“So, they always love throwing something new at us, even if it is Poonam Yadav, she always has something new to throw at us, just to kick us off track again,” she added.

Australia will play an intra-squad game on Thursday and then, the series against India will commence on September 21.

(With ANI Inputs)