Hesson’s conduct sparks Pakistan dressing room rift as players lodge complaint; PCB prepares official warning: Report

Pakistan's white-ball coach, Mike Hesson, has come under fire in the wake of the team's elimination from the Super 8 stage of the 2026 T20 World Cup. After the reported resignation of Pakistan selector Aleem Dar, who cited Hesson's control over selection matters as an issue, a fresh report has emerged claiming that the head coach's conduct also bothered some players during the T20 World Cup, prompting the PCB to receive several complaints. Pakistan cricket team's head coach Michael Hesson, (AP)

According to a report in Geo News, players have raised questions over Hesson's "planning, authority and man-management" during the course of the World Cup. While the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is unlikely to sack him immediately based on the complaints, senior officials have begun reviewing his conduct and examining the tour report before holding a detailed discussion with the New Zealand coach. The report further stated that the PCB is preparing to formally warn Hesson that "flawed planning and unilateral decision-making harmed the team’s performance."

Well-placed sources told the Pakistani publication that Hesson's growing authority has been an issue for both the selection committee and captain Salman Agha, with the coach exercising sweeping control over team affairs. In fact, this was reportedly the same reason Dar resigned from the selection committee.

Notably, there was a clip from the World Cup campaign in which Agha was seen visibly frustrated with Hesson in the dugout. Although Pakistan brushed aside the speculation, the Geo News report claimed that "several Pakistan players are said to have individually approached PCB officials to complain about the coach’s behaviour."

The report also stated that Hesson's authoritative nature unsettled the Pakistan dressing room, with the head coach making key decisions without consulting the captain and interfering in various aspects of team management. It was reportedly his call to keep Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay and Abrar Ahmed out of the playing XI until they featured in the final outing against Sri Lanka.