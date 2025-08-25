'Hi. This is Cheteshwar Pujara. You have to go...': India pacer narrates unheard story featuring 'DADA' Sourav Ganguly

Cheteshwar Pujara's retirement from Indian cricket marks the end of an era in many ways. First Ravichandran Ashwin, then Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and now Pujara. The mainstays of the Indian team from the time when MS Dhoni was India's captain are calling time, and we are feeling old already. Ajinkya Rahane is the only remaining figure from that era, but his stepping down as Mumbai captain is a sign of things to come. Pujara redefined Indian cricket in more ways than one. When the great Rahul Dravid rode into the sunset, leaving a big hole in India's middle order, up stepped Pujara and became the Test team's No. 3 for 10 years. In a Test career spanning 15 years and 104 matches, Pujara became an all-time batting great, finishing as the eighth-highest run-getter for India in Tests. Cheteshwar Pujara, left, recommended Jaydev Unadkat to Sourav Ganguly, right(AP/PTI)

While Pujara obviously touched the lives and careers of people he played with – as the endless tributes reflect – the 37-year-old even left an impact on those he didn't share the dressing room with much. One such individual is Indian quick Jaydev Unadkat. Hailing from Saurashtra, Unadkat and Pujara started off as strangers before becoming great friends. In fact, the left-arm pacer revealed that it was Pujara who got him his first big break in cricket. Surprised? Find out how.

"'Hi Jaydev, this is Cheteshwar. I have had a word with Dada, and you have to go for the KKR trials. You are bowling very well, so keep it up.' This was our first conversation on the phone after one of our Ranji Trophy nets, where I was still a net bowler, back in 2010. Little did I know back then that we would become best mates and share some of our finest memories, and not just on the field," Unadkat tweeted.

With Ganguly then captaining KKR, Unadkat seemed to have performed well at the trials. He made his IPL debut in 2010, playing three matches for the franchise and picking up four wickets. Over time, Unadkat became an IPL veteran, continuing to play and take his wicket tally to 110 wickets from 112 matches. All because Pujara had the confidence in Unadkat and in himself to recommend him to Ganguly.

Pujara and Unadkat's friendship

And look how things turned out. Pujara and Unadkat made their India Test debuts after a gap of two months. Although Pujara went on to become a constant with the team, Unadkat struggled to make his way back after the Centurion game against South Africa. Pujara and Unadkat played just one Test together for India—against Bangladesh in 2022—but it was their camaraderie off the field and the multiple First-Class matches for Saurashtra that strengthened their bond over the years.

"Your grit and determination for the game is something that everyone talks about and will talk about for generations to come. And deservedly so. But there was that other side of you, the funnier/naughtier/louder side, where we fought (sometimes violently) for every FIFA battle and took the longest to play every hand at the card game and argued on absolutely silly topics. Today, when you are putting an end to your illustrious career, I am super proud, although a bit emotional. I am super proud to call you my senior first, my colleague second, and my brother to round it all off," Unadkat added.

"I can keep going on and on, writing and remembering about all those wonderful days. But I will save it till I also call it a day, and then we can both sit and reminisce about the good old days. For now, I just want to congratulate you, Puja and Arvind Uncle for a journey that is nothing short of a fairytale. You are and will be an inspiration for generations. Thank you, Chintu. See you soon."