Cheteshwar Pujara, Rahul Dravid’s true heir, carried India’s No.3 legacy with stats, records, and unforgettable innings

When Cheteshwar Pujara made his international debut in 2010 against Australia, he was earmarked to take up the No.3 mantle from Rahul Dravid. The Wall was playing back then, but everyone knew that once Dravid hung up his boots, it would be Pujara who would have to fill the big void and make the spot his own. This is a pretty daunting task for someone who is just starting out in international cricket. But slowly and steadily, as time passed, Pujara grew into the role, and eventually, he became Dravid's successor, frustrating the opponents just like his predecessor. Cheteshwar Pujara last played for India in the WTC final against Australia in 2023. (AP)

Now that Pujara has retired from all forms of Indian cricket, he would fondly look back at what he did and how he managed to serve Indian cricket for a decade. In his international career, Pujara represented the team in 103 Tests, scoring 7195 runs at an average of 43.60.

Pujara's maiden ton came in 2012 against New Zealand, where he scored 159 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. His last century in Indian whites came in 2022 against Bangladesh in Chattogram.

Pujara also played 5 ODIs, but soon enough, his priority was Tests, and he became a vital cog in Virat Kohli's Test team, which ruled the world from 2016-2020. Pujara's contributions were the main reason why India won their first series Down Under in 2018-19.

Pujara's key Test stats

Eventually, Pujara finished his career with 19 Test tons and 35 half-centuries, with his highest score being 206 not out. The 37-year-old last played a match for India in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

Pujara's highest Test score

Cheteshwar Pujara's highest Test score came against England in Ahmedabad in 2012 when he played an unbeaten knock of 206.

Pujara's love for domestic cricket

Pujara made it to India's playing XI in Tests on the back of strong performances in the Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra. While playing for his domestic side, Pujara rose quickly through the ranks, displaying remarkable consistency and temperament.

His love for domestic cricket was second to none, and this was the main reason why he continued playing for Saurashtra despite being left out of the Test side after 2023. He eventually played 278 first-class matches, scoring 21,301 runs at an average of 51.82.

In his first-class career, he smashed 66 hundreds and 81 fifties. He also played 130 List-A games and 71 T20s, scoring 5759 and 1556 runs respectively.

Pujara's biggest contributions to Indian cricket

Pujara firmly held his ground on the overseas tours of England, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand. He repeatedly absorbed pressure and shielded the middle order from the swinging ball. His ability to take several body blows allowed Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane to flourish.

Pujara played 11 Tests in Australia, 16 in England, 4 in New Zealand, and 10 in South Africa. His average is 47 when playing Down Under, while it falls to 29 when playing in the UK. In New Zealand and South Africa, he averages 29.96 and 39.60, respectively.

These averages might not be that great, but one can never discount how hard he battled in the middle. He stayed in the middle for close to two to three sessions, just defending and wearing the opposition bowlers out.

While his overseas heroics are widely celebrated, Pujara also played crucial roles at home. His double centuries in India, often coming in gruelling conditions against quality spin attacks, highlight his adaptability. He was always the anchor that India’s more aggressive batters batted around.

In India, Pujara played 51 Tests from 2010 to 2023, scoring 3839 runs at an average of 52.58 with 10 centuries and 20 half-centuries. It must be mentioned that Pujara is the only Indian batter to face more than 500 deliveries in a single innings. This happened in 2017 against Australia, where the right-hander played 525 deliveries.

Coincidentally, he broke Rahul Dravid's record of 495 deliveries in 2004, scoring 270 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Australia brings out the best in Pujara

It is fair to say that Australia always brought out the best in Pujara. In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2018-19, which marked India's first Test series Down Under, Pujara smashed three centuries, facing more than 1200 deliveries in the four-match series.

He wore down the Australian pace attack of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood while also keeping spinner Nathan Lyon at bay.

If 2018–19 was all about grit, 2020–21 was about Pujara's courage. In the absence of several senior players due to injuries, Pujara's role was all the more important. In the Brisbane Test, he faced over 200 balls, taking several blows on the body as he refused to give his wicket away. His resilience at the crease was instrumental in setting up India’s famous victory at the Gabba.

On Day 5 of the final Test at the Gabba, Pujara was hit 11 times on his body. He eventually scored 56 runs off 211 deliveries.

Pujara's legacy

Several years down the line, one may not remember Pujara because he was never the one for flamboyant strokeplay or pathbreaking strike rates; however, his name will forever be etched in India's rich history for displaying resilience, courage, and determination.

His contributions were vital in shaping India into the team to beat in Tests. Pujara stands as a lesson on why Test cricket is the purest form of the game and why it deserves every ounce of respect.

Pujara's only regret might be not winning the World Test Championship (WTC) final. He had two cracks at it, one against New Zealand in 2021 and the other against Australia in 2023. However, on both occasions, India fell short. A WTC triumph would have served as a World Cup-like feeling for the long-time talisman, Pujara.