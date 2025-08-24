Cheteshwar Pujara’s full statement on retirement: India great says ‘set out to aim for the stars'

Cheteshwar Pujara, one of the longest-serving servants for Indian cricket, finally hung up his boots on Sunday as he announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. The right-handed batter, who made his international debut in 2010 against Australia, went on to represent India in 103 Tests and 5 ODIs. Batting at No.3, Pujara scored 7195 runs in Tests at an average of 43.60. His career was studded with 19 Test tons and 35 half-centuries. Cheteshwar Pujara retires from all forms of Indian cricket.(PTI)

Pujara's Test heroics are so impressive that not many know he even represented India in five ODIs, with his debut coming against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in 2013. However, he failed to leave a mark in the 50-over format, scoring just 51 runs in five games, with a highest score of 27.

In his retirement post, Pujara expressed gratitude for achieving so much in international cricket and going on to play more than 100 Tests in his glorious Test career. He also said that it is really difficult to put into words what playing for the country meant to him.

Here is the full text of Cheteshwar Pujara's retirement post:

As a little boy from the small town of Rajkot, along with my parents, I set out to aim for the stars; and dreamt to be a part of the Indian cricket team. Little did I know then that this game would give me so much – invaluable opportunities, experiences, purpose, love, and above all a chance to represent my state and this great nation.

Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field – it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.

I would like to thank the BCCI, and Saurashtra Cricket Association for the opportunity and support through my cricket career. Am equally grateful to all the teams, franchises and counties I have been able to represent over the years.

I wouldn’t have made it this far without the invaluable guidance of my mentors, coaches and spiritual guru – to them I shall always remain indebted.

A big thank you to all my teammates, support staff, net bowlers, analysts, logistics team, umpires, ground staff, scorers, media personnel and all those who tirelessly work behind the scenes to enable us to compete and play this game we love.

To my sponsors, partners and management team – I truly appreciate your loyalty and belief in me over the years, and for looking after my off-field activities.

The game has taken me to places across the globe – and the passionate support and energy of the fans has always been a constant. I have been humbled by the wishes and motivation wherever I have played and will always remain grateful.

And of course none of all this would have been possible or meaningful without the innumerable sacrifices and steadfast support of my family – my parents, my wife Puja, my daughter Aditi; my in-laws and the rest of my extended family – who have made this journey truly worth it. I look forward to the next phase of my life, spending more time with and prioritising them.

Thank you for all the love and support!