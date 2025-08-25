Pujara confesses to ‘unbearable pain’ during 2021 AUS Tour: ‘When you get hit on the body, you get shattered sometime'

Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Sunday, having last played for India in the 2023 WTC final vs Australia, at The Oval. Known for his disciplined and patient batting style, he was a key cog in the Indian Test team for over a decade. Cheteshwar Pujara reacts as he receives treatment after he is hit while batting.(AP)

Such was the dedication to Test cricket that he rarely played in other formats. He has represented India in only five ODIs, and zero T20Is. Meanwhile, he featured in 103 Test matches.

Speaking to the Indian Express after announcing his retirement, he opened up on how he dealt with blows on his body while batting, especially in the 2021 tour of Australia.

The 37-year-old said, “In moments like these it is important to look at the bigger picture. You are batting for your team, there are billions looking up to you and wanting and praying for the team to do well with the series on the line. When you get hit on the body, you do get shattered sometimes, but then you have to keep your calm. You have to trust yourself, the game and the ability.”

“Getting hit once or twice is fine, but when it hits repeatedly on the same spot, the pain becomes unbearable. That’s where the mental toughness comes in. That’s when your dedication and love for the country comes in. I believe in God and he gives me strength. In tough times you need that spiritual power, which is something beyond human understanding. I get strength that I cannot describe, but I get strength”, he further added.

Pujara is the second fastest Indian cricketer to reach 1,000 Test runs, and also has climbed to a career-best no. 2 spot in the rankings for Test batsmen after his double ton vs Australia in March 2017. He is also the eleventh Indian cricketer to reach 6,000 Test runs.