High-flyers India to launch their WC campaign against USA

Mumbai: In the most unpredictable of formats, there’s an air of predictability around the inevitability of India making it to the business end of the World Cup. So dominant have Suryakumar Yadav’s team been since India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph that they didn’t require the home advantage to be branded favourites. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav. (PTI)

The billboards screaming in your face at every corner of the Wankhede stadium told you the showstoppers were in the house. Flanked by a clump of superfans, as India’s team bus arrived on Thursday for pre-match training before their tournament opener against USA, guests from a bridal party at a wedding within the stadium premises, switched attention and began flashing their smartphone lenses.

The marketing blitz, the excessive programming, the out-of-tickets online counter; it’s all the same, as it is when India approaches an ICC white-ball World Cup. Take out all that floss, Surya’s current team would still be counted as tournament favourites.

“Definitely the way we’ve played in the last one or two years, people must be expecting the same,” Surya told reporters. “When you’re playing at home, there is always added pressure. I’m not running away from the fact… there will be nerves. But if you see the positive side, there will be a lot of cheer around. You’re playing at home, there are people backing you. I’ve told my boys, there are 30-35 thousand people coming. So many people are watching at home. Let’s give them a good time.”

Similar to previous captain Rohit Sharma, Surya prefers irreverence despite his title. Inevitably, that helps his cricket. More so, as he looks at the prospect of leading the most followed cricket team in a World Cup.

“There is already enough pressure from outside,” the Indian captain said. “So I think when we are on the field, we just want to be relaxed because I feel the preparations - what we do during practice sessions, sets the tone when you come on the ground.”

One of the things that sets this India apart is their total commitment to boundary hitting. No team has scored a higher percentage of runs in boundaries than them since the last World Cup. India will be playing most of their matches here, where T20 cricket is a bigger boundary-hitting spectacle than in co-host country Sri Lanka.

India’s squad composition, their playing eleven choices have been dictated by this template. That forced Shubman Gill out of the squad and brought Sanju Samson back in playing eleven contention. Now that Samson is looking off colour, he is set to make way for Ishan Kishan, in undroppable form. So what if that means, six of the top eight batters will be left-handers.

“Now you tell me, are you not enjoying watching the sixes and the fours? I do feel it is an overrated conversation,” Surya replied when asked about the left-right combination theory. “On a given day, irrespective of whether a spinner or a fast bowler is bowling to two left handers or two right handers, I think your job is to do what you do the best for the team.”

With Axar Patel fit again, Shivam Dube in six-hitting mood, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy looking a lock among bowlers, there are no question marks over India’s first choice playing eleven.

If there’s anything they may want to guard against, it is the element of unknown in the opposing camp during the league stage. On paper, USA, Namibia and Netherlands may not be threatening opponents, but there is certainly less data and footage about Associate Nations, who the bigger teams face on World Cup to World Cup basis.

“The novelty factor would be true,” said USA captain Saurabh Netravalkar. “But obviously they are far more skillful and experienced and one of the best teams in the world. So that is a challenge for us to step up and see what best we can do.”

For the likes of Netravalkar, Harmeet Singh and Shubham Ranjane, all of them having represented Mumbai in Ranji Trophy, stepping up to play India at their former home base would evoke a blended mix of emotions. If they can advance to the next round as they did in 2024 by springing a surprise on Pakistan, Netravalkar, the software engineer at Oracle would have to seek a leave extension.

Harshit Rana ruled out

Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup following the knee injury he suffered during the warm-up tie against South Africa on Wednesday. Pacer Mohammed Siraj has been named as replacement.

“Following consultations with a specialist and subsequent scans, the BCCI medical team deemed him unfit to participate in the tournament,” a BCCI statement confirmed Harshit’s unfortunate exit.