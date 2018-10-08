Hong Kong trio charged under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Hong Kong’s Irfan Ahmed, Nadeem Ahmed and Haseeb Amjad were provisionally suspended on Monday after being charged under the International Cricket Council’s Anti-Corruption code.

The ICC said in a media release that the three players had been charged with 19 counts of breaching the code, including “fixing or contriving” aspects of Hong Kong’s World Cup qualifiers against Scotland and Canada in January 2014.

Irfan and Nadeem were also charged with “influencing results or progress” of matches during the 2016 World Twenty20 campaign.

Irfan faces nine charges, while Nadeem and Haseeb are each charged with five breaches of the code.

Irfan was suspended for 2-1/2 years by the ICC in April 2016 for failing to report “approaches to engage in corrupt conduct”.

The three players have two weeks to respond to the charges.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 23:23 IST