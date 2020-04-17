cricket

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 08:16 IST

The Covid-19 pandemic has made us face a difficult time. Especially as an athlete, because we are used to a busy life—we’re always training, travelling and playing matches. As soon I landed in India from Australia (after the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup last month), I realised the problem the world was dealing with.

Since then, we have decided to self-isolate at home, not only for our safety but also those around us. With people testing positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh, it has become a matter of grave concern for the local authorities to deal with the situation.

It is not easy for me to sit at home, so we have designed some routine home workout drills to keep myself active—basic activation work like core, shoulders, gluteus, some isometric exercises and wall drills (like juggling with the ball). Plus, I do yoga which involves breathing exercises and basic stretching, and also play some tennis ball cricket with my brother in our backyard for fun.

Being away from family for almost 50 days was testing and then the disappointment of not winning the T20 World Cup final (against Australia) has given me time to introspect. Even though I’m relaxing right now, I hope cricket resumes as soon as possible and I’m able to train.

I’m trying my hand at cooking. I made shahi paneer and egg bhurji recently, while I also prepare tea for everyone at home during breakfast.

It is lovely to be together with family in this tough time. Spending quality time with my brother, sister and parents is helping me get through the days. I missed my mother and her cooking in Australia. She has created a very cute corner in the terrace of our house, where we usually chit-chat over coffee in the evenings.

I’m also catching up on a lot of stuff on the TV and online—I have been watching The Test and a couple of other web series.

My prayers are with the entire world and I urge each and every one to stay safe and follow the safety measures. I endorse what Prime Minister Narendra Modi is saying regarding this outbreak. We all should adhere to it.

(As told to Shalini Gupta)