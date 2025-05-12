'Hope our generation can carry forward your fire and...': Gill pours his heart out as Virat Kohli retires from Tests

The tributes for Virat Kohli continue to pour in from all over social media, with Kohli’s successor-in-waiting Shubman Gill becoming the latest to add his voice to those thanking Kohli for his services to Test cricket over a 13-year career. Gill is considered the favourite to take over Indian Test captaincy, but the batter wrote a heartfelt message of appreciation for a player he looked up to so much. A picture shared by Shubman Gill with Virat Kohli on social media.(X)

“Anything I write for you, paji, will never truly capture what I feel or the impact you’ve had on me,” said Gill in his social media post. “From watching you bat when I was 13 and wondering how someone could bring that kind of energy to the field - to sharing the field with you and realizing no one else possibly can - you’ve not just inspired a generation, you’ve reshaped the mindset of millions.”

Gill and Kohli have shared the Indian Test team since the former’s debut in 2020, batting at number three and four and forming some strong partnerships in recent months. Gill is expected to shift down into the number four role, but did so with an understanding that it comes onto his and his generation’s shoulders to continue Kohli’s impact.

“I know how much Test cricket meant to you, and I hope our generation can carry forward that same fire and commitment,” finished Gill. “Thank you for everything. Happy retirement, paji.”

Along with Gill, a member of a generation past also showed his love for Kohli. A former Indian and Delhi teammate in Virender Sehwag was full of love for Kohli in a video shared to social media.

“Cheeku, some words from my heart today. The dedication you gave Test cricket, the effects of that will stay until the coming generation,” said Sehwag. “My one disappointment is that you didn’t reach 10,000 runs, but this proves that you do everything on your own terms.”

Sehwag: ‘Ek hi toh dil hai Cheeku…’

“Numbers will be forgotten by people, but the memories will always stay fresh,” continued the blazing opener. “What you did during your captaincy, nobody will ever forget. Wins in South Africa, wins in Australia, in England your 60 overs of hell… My Cheeku, ek hi toh dil hai, kitne baar jeetoge? (I only have one heart, how many times will you win it?) All the best for the future.”

Kohli will be back in action for Royal Challengers Bengaluru upon the IPL’s restart, but will only represent India in ODI cricket going forward.