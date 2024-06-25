How Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Australia can qualify for T20 World Cup semifinal after India win: Check all scenarios

Three teams have already been identified for the semifinals of the 2024 T20 World Cup. On Sunday, defending champions England scripted a thumping win over the USA to become the first team in this edition to make the penultimate round of the ICC tournament for the fourth consecutive time. They were later joined by South Africa from Group 2 after the Aiden Markram-led side stunned the West Indies in a thrilling chase in Antigua to keep their unbeaten run intact. On Monday, 2007 champions India confirmed the first spot from Group 1 of the Super Eight after beating Australia by 24 runs in St Lucia, thus leaving one semifinal spot still vacant. And as many as three teams - Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh - are battling for the last spot. A look at the three-way battle for the T20 World Cup semifinal spot from Group 1 of the Super Eight

How Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Australia can still qualify for T20 World Cup semifinal after India win

Australia: The 2021 champions looked like favourites to join India in the semifinals after an unbeaten run through the group stage before taking down Bangladesh to take the top spot in the points table for Group 1 of the Super Eight. But Mitchell Marsh's men were stunned by Afghanistan in a low-scoring thriller last week before succumbing to India in a mighty chase on Monday, leaving their fate in the balance. Although, they remain in the second spot in the points table with a superior net run rate (-0.331) than third-placed Afghanistan (-0.650) and Bangladesh (-2.489), their only hope to make the next round depends entirely on the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side. If Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by only a meagre margin, the Aussies will be through to the semis and book a date with South Africa.

Afghanistan: The equation is far simpler for the Asian side, who have secured a win and a loss so far in two matches in the Super Eight. If they can beat Bangladesh, irrespective of any margin of win, they will be through to the T20 World Cup semifinal for the first time in history.

Bangladesgh: Despite losing both their matches - against Australia and India - in the Super Eight, hope is not lost for the Bangla Tigers. For Bangladesh to make the semis, they will have to beat Afghanistan by a margin big enough to surpass Australia's net run rate. Given that they are bowling second in the rain-curtailed game against Afghanistan in St Vincent, where they have been set a 116-run target, Bangladesh will have to chase it down in just 12.1 overs or can extend it till 12.4 overs if they hit a six once the scores are tied.