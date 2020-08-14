e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / How bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad prepared Indian team for bowl-out during 2007 T20I World Cup

How bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad prepared Indian team for bowl-out during 2007 T20I World Cup

India squared off against Pakistan in a group stage match, which ended in a tie, and had to be decided via a bowl-out. With Uthappa, Virender Sehwag, and Harbhajan Singh hitting the stumps, India easily won the bowl-out and won the match.

cricket Updated: Aug 14, 2020 08:44 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Harhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Sreesanth of India celebrate the run out of Misbah-ul-Haq of Pakistan of the last ball of the innings, which tied the match forcing a bowl-off eventually won by India during the ICC Twenty20 Cricket World Championship match between India and Pakistan at Kingsmead on September 14, 2007 in Durban, South Africa.
Harhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Sreesanth of India celebrate the run out of Misbah-ul-Haq of Pakistan of the last ball of the innings, which tied the match forcing a bowl-off eventually won by India during the ICC Twenty20 Cricket World Championship match between India and Pakistan at Kingsmead on September 14, 2007 in Durban, South Africa.(Getty Images)
         

India batsman Robin Uthappa, in a recent interaction, recalled how former India bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad prepared the Indian cricket team for a bowl-out scenario during the 2007 T20I World Cup. India squared off against Pakistan in a group stage match, which ended in a tie, and had to be decided via a bowl-out. With Uthappa, Virender Sehwag, and Harbhajan Singh hitting the stumps, India easily won the bowl-out and won the match.

Speaking on Star Sports’ special episode of Cricket Connected chat show named ‘Watch Along of the 2007 ICC World T20 between India and Pakistan’, Uthappa recalled how Venkatesh Prasad would make the players practice bowl-out instead of playing football during training sessions.

READ | They had written India’s name as winners at innings break: Inzamam-Ul-Haq narrates how Pakistan overcame the odds in BCCI’s Platinum Jubilee match

“Before every practice, we used to play a game after warm-up, so what Venky (Venkatesh Prasad) did was instead of playing football, he said let’s play bowl out (batsman vs bowlers). Among the batsmen, Sehwag, Rohit, and me (Robin) used to get a hit very often,” Uthappa recalled.

“So, when this match (10th Match, ICC World Twenty20 at Durban, Group D) got tied, we were very excited and jubilant to be very honest because it was a match we almost lost and we managed to tie it. If you go and look at the game, it was a losing game, Sreesanth bowled really well and we tied the game,” he recalled the match against Pakistan.

Uthappa went on to credit MS Dhoni for giving him a chance to hit the stumps when he asked for it. “Once we tied the game, emotions were very high and so was our confidence. I have to give credit to MS Dhoni at that point in time.

“At a very young age in his first tournament and his first game as captain, a guy went up to him, his teammate went up to him saying, who is a non-bowler and is not his main skill, went up to him and said ‘I have to bowl and I’m going to hit the stumps’ and I swear he (Dhoni) didn’t even bat an eyelid and said ‘ok bowl’,” Uthappa further said.

India went on to win the 2007 T20 World Cup after defeating Pakistan in a nail-biting final.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
SC to pronounce its verdict in Prashant Bhushan contempt case today
SC to pronounce its verdict in Prashant Bhushan contempt case today
Bipartisan resolution introduced in US senate China on aggression against India
Bipartisan resolution introduced in US senate China on aggression against India
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Daily Covid-19 tests inch closer to targeted 1 million mark
Daily Covid-19 tests inch closer to targeted 1 million mark
NGT approves penalties of up to Rs 1 lakh for causing noise pollution
NGT approves penalties of up to Rs 1 lakh for causing noise pollution
‘They were so confident’:Inzy narrates how Pak overcame odds to beat India
‘They were so confident’:Inzy narrates how Pak overcame odds to beat India
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In