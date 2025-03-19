Menu Explore
'How can good IPL lead to Test call-up?' Ashwin snaps at Shreyas Iyer's red-ball return suggestion

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 19, 2025 06:23 AM IST

Ravichandran Ashwin advocated for not mixing formats as he spoke about Shreyas Iyer's potential Test return if he has a good IPL for Punjab Kings. 

Shreyas Iyer has come a long way. In 2024, the right-hander was dropped from BCCI's central contracts list after missing Ranji Trophy matches for Mumbai. However, the 30-year-old redeemed himself by consistently performing in ODIs, and now it remains to be seen whether he can spring a comeback into the Test side. However, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes a good show for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 shouldn't be a reason for Shreyas to be included in the Test lineup.

Shreyas Iyer was recently hailed as India's silent hero in the Champions Trophy.(PTI)
Shreyas Iyer was recently hailed as India's silent hero in the Champions Trophy.(PTI)

Ashwin believes formats shouldn't be mixed, and a good IPL should be the only reason for consideration in T20Is and not Tests. On his YouTube channel, Ashwin discussed the prospects of both Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

While discussing the chances of PBKS, one panellist talked about how Shreyas has a lot to play for in IPL 2025 and how a good outing with the franchise might lead him to a comeback in the Test team.

However, Ashwin was not pleased with this suggestion. He asked how a good IPL could be a reason for inclusion in the Test side. He advocated for not mixing formats and seeing things as they are.

"Tell me one thing: how can a good IPL lead to a Test call-up? How can you improve your Test credentials if you have a good IPL? If you do well in ODIs, someone writes an article about having that player in Tests," Ashwin said on his channel 'Ash Ki Baat'.

"If someone does well in Tests, people start talking about return in T20Is. Isn't all this wrong? If you have a good IPL, then only your T20I credentials should improve," he added.

'Shreyas a fabulous player'

Ashwin also praised Shreyas Iyer's redemption, saying the right-hander had a big role in helping KKR win their third title last year. Earlier, Shreyas had spoken about not getting the desired recognition after leading the Kolkata-based franchise to the title win.

Shreyas Iyer was also recently hailed as India's silent hero in the Champions Trophy. The high praise came from none other than captain Rohit Sharma.

"Shreyas Iyer has done really well. The form he showed in the Champions Trophy, I won't be surprised if he carries on in the IPL. He is a fabulous player. He was instrumental in helping KKR win the title last season," said Ashwin.

Speaking of Shreyas Iyer, he will be leading Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. The franchise will begin their campaign on Tuesday, March 25, against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

