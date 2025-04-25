‘How can you blame your teammates?’: Amit Mishra blasts Riyan Parag's comments for Jurel, Hetmyer; Sehwag agrees

Former India cricketer Amit Mishra was not at all happy with Rajasthan Royals stand-in captain Riyan Parag blaming his batters for not showing enough intent against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru spinners on Wednesday. Despite being in a commanding position in their 206-run chase, RR lost the match by 11 runs, which all but eliminated them from the race to the IPL play-offs. Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru(Surjeet Yadav)

RR needed 18 runs in the last two overs with five wickets in hand when they lost Dhurv Jurel and Jofra Archer off successive deliveries and scored only 1 run in the 19th over bowled by Josh Hazlewood. Yash Dayal closed out the match in the last over by dismissing Shubham Dubey.

After the match, Riyan Parag said the RR middle order comprising of Nitish Rana, Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer didn't show enough intent against RCb spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma. "We did really well with the ball. I thought it was a 210-215 wicket, we held them back really well. Halfway through our innings we were in the driver's seat. We've got ourselves to blame. Didn't show enough intent against spinners," Parag told the broadcasters.

Amit Mishra said Parag should blame his shot selection before pointing fingers at his teammates. "You had the match in your grasp but the extra runs that you gave... if you take out the 14 wides that they bowled, they would have won," Mishra said on Cricbuzz.

"You yourself made a mistake in the crunch situation. How can you blame the others? It's not like you were too far behind the game. You were always in the game. You didn't lose by 40-50 runs. It was a close match. You could have won with an over to spare if you hadn't got out at the wrong time. The kind of shots that you are attempting in a crunch situation, those could have been avoided. You should have thought of taking the match deep and finish it," said Mishra.

Parag, who scored 22 off 11 balls, got out playing a slog sweep against the turn off the first ball of Krunal Pandya. At that time, RR were going at more than 12 runs per over.

Sehwag doesn't like Parag shifting blames

Former India opener Virender Sehwag too didn't like Parag shifting he blame to Jurel, Hetmyer and Rana who batted the most against Krunal and Suyash.

"They didn't play that badly against the spinners. They took 31 runs each in their 4 overs. They also bowled well, took wickets so they had to bat a bit cautiously but it was still RR's match to win till Hetmyer and Dhurv Jurel were in the middle. Hetmyer got out, and unfortunately, Jurel got dismissed. It was a soft dismissal. He wanted to make room and hit but got an inside edge. If Jurel batted till the end, RR would have won," Sehwag said.