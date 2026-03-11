How India perfected the art of peaking

New Delhi: Peaking at the right time is an old cliche, but also one of the most decisive truths in sport. The discussion around it was one of the most common themes in the T20 World Cup. From journalists to players, the phrase appeared every once in a while. India won the T20 World Cup beating New Zealand in the final on Sunday. (PTI)

South Africa, yet again, were on the receiving end of that truth. Unbeaten, winning all games, adapting to different conditions and opponents – it looked like they were the team to beat. Whilst being favourites.

India, meanwhile, demonstrated the opposite: tournaments are rarely won by the team that starts the fastest. Instead, they are won by the one that finds its rhythm when the stakes are highest. Their defeat to South Africa could have disrupted momentum, but instead it sharpened India’s batting approach and unlocked a level that was unparalleled in the five games that followed.

After their defeat, a recalibration in approach saw their overall scoring rate climb from 8.3 to 11.6. The difference is drastic across all phases of the game. The Powerplay became more explosive, the middle overs saw sustained attack and the death overs batting surged.

India were tested early, in their opening game against USA on a tricky pitch. They were cautious and thus, rather than peaking early and plateauing, India’s batting curve rose as the tournament progressed.

The hiccup against South Africa served as a turning point as it revealed how flexible the team’s philosophy really is. India had entered the tournament with a clear commitment to attacking cricket but their response after that loss suggested a willingness to rethink their innings rather than stick rigidly to a set template.

After the loss, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate mentioned they had three options. First, get the batters to temper their Powerplay approach and be a little smarter. Second, let them continue just the way they are. Three, bring in a right-hander at the top as well and make a change somewhere in the middle. India went in with a blend of the first and third options.

Where that acceleration happened in the innings illustrates it further. The Powerplay became noticeably more intense. According to CricViz, India was already scoring briskly at the top with a run rate of 8.9 in the first six overs before the South Africa fixture. But after that, that figure surged to 12.2.

Openers Abhishek Sharma and especially Sanju Samson maintained their aggressive roles, increasing their overall strike rate from 179 to 191, but the bigger transformation came just after them.

It was after the loss that India moved from having Tilak Varma at No 3 to having Ishan Kishan there. Having all of Abhishek, Samson and Kishan in the Top 3 was an advantage for India but that meant one of them had to bat out of position. Kishan embraced that role well. It also helped break the older combination that was all-leftie Top 3, with Samson replacing Varma in that position.

Earlier, a position that functioned as a stabilising role, the tempo changed dramatically with Kishan. The strike rate from that slot leapt from 119 to 193 afterwards, suggesting that India moved away from anchoring and instead prioritised maintaining momentum even after the Powerplay ended.

That shift had an effect on the middle overs. Before the South Africa game, India’s run rate in overs 7-15 was 7.3. After the fixture, that climbed to 11.4, indicating that the middle order began attacking far more proactively.

Players batting between No 4 and No 6 reflected this change as well. Their combined strike rate rose from 137 to 185, showing that the aggression was not limited to the top order but ran deep into the line-up.

The finishing phase remained strong too. India had already been productive in the final five overs, scoring at 10.7 runs per over. But over the matches, that rate increased further to 13.5.

The change was not just about scoring faster but also about the nature of shot-making. India’s average sixes per match increased from 9.2 to a whopping 15, reflecting a far, far more boundary-heavy approach. They balanced it further with fewer dot balls combined with more boundary hitting as it dipped from 39.1 to a 25.9.

They ended up scoring 963 runs in the last four matches alone. In many ways, the response to the South Africa defeat highlighted one of India’s biggest strengths in the format – adaptability. Rather than abandoning their attacking mindset, the team refined it, pushing the tempo earlier and ensured that momentum carried through the middle overs instead of building only toward the end.

India’s numbers after that loss suggest a side willing to reassess and reassemble soon after a batting unit that was not tied to a single formula, but capable of reshaping its strategy when the situation demanded it. Their approach since then was a lesson in what peaking at the right time looks like.