How Pakistan can still qualify for Champions Trophy semi-finals after 6-wicket hammering against India

It was a one-sided affair between India and Pakistan at the Champions Trophy on Sunday, as Rohit Sharma's men registered a brilliant 6-wicket victory in Dubai. Chasing 241, India rode on brilliant knocks from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer (56), as the side reached the target in just 42.3 overs; for Pakistan, the road to the semi-finals has become all-the-more complicated, as the hosts now face a complex situation of relying on other results to ensure a passage to the knock-out stage. Pakistan's players during the match against India(AFP)

While the loss to India hasn't directly eliminated them, it has severely dented their qualification hopes; With their net run rate already a worrying -1.087, they are now forced to depend on India and Bangladesh to defeat New Zealand in the remaining group-stage encounters.

New Zealand, who defeated Pakistan earlier in the tournament, face Bangladesh on Monday in Rawalpindi, while India will take on the Kiwis in their final group stage match on March 2.

If New Zealand emerge victorious in their match against Bangladesh, they will secure semi-final berth alongside India, making the final round of Group A a battle for the top-2 spots. In that scenario, Pakistan's campaign will be over, regardless of their result in the last match.

For Pakistan, hence, the equation is simple – hope for Bangladesh to produce an upset against New Zealand, and then defeat Najmul Hossain Shanto's men in their last group match in Rawalpindi.

A poor campaign for Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan's men endured a disappointing outing in both of their matches in the Champions Trophy group stage. The side faced a 60-run defeat to New Zealand, and never looked comfortable in their 321-run chase in Karachi; their star batter, Babar Azam, was severely criticised after he faced 90 balls for just 64 in the chase.

Against India, Pakistan opted to bat but the decision didn't reap rewards, as the side failed to put an imposing total on the board. Pakistan were hurt from another slow start, as they could only score 99/2 after 25 overs; with the scoreboard pressure piling up, Pakistan lost wickets in a hurry in the second half of the innings.