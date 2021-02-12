IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / How will England tackle R Ashwin in the 2nd Test? Ben Foakes gives an interesting answer
India's R Ashwin in action during Day 1 of the First test match between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. (ICC/ANI Photo)
India's R Ashwin in action during Day 1 of the First test match between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. (ICC/ANI Photo)
cricket

How will England tackle R Ashwin in the 2nd Test? Ben Foakes gives an interesting answer

  • Foakes who is set to take over the gloves from Jos Buttler in the rest of the Test series was asked how he would tackle India’s premier spinner Ashwin on a Chennai track that is set to turn from very early in the Test match.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:26 AM IST

Keeping Ravichandran Ashwin at bay will be one of the most crucial tasks for the England batsmen if they have to continue their good work in the four-match Test series against India and wicket-keeper batsman Ben Foakes has taken a lot of notes from his teammates ahead of the second Test match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Foakes who is set to take over the gloves from Jos Buttler in the rest of the Test series was asked how he would tackle India’s premier spinner Ashwin on a Chennai track that is set to turn very early in the Test match. The young right-hander said tips from his teammates who faced Ashwin in the first Test will come in handy.

"I think just been talking to the guys who played the last game and pick up points and tips and see anything that's helpful and trying to adapt to that to my game. Play within my limits," said Foakes ahead of the second Test which begins on Saturday.

READ | In India, the second innings belongs to the left-arm spinner

Asked how did the pitch look, Foakes said on Thursday: "It's different to the last one. It's a different soil and darker soil. I think it might be quite low and slow. But I haven't had a lot of experience with wickets but that would be my guess." The 27-year-old, who has played five Tests and has been an understudy to Jos Buttler said.

"I found it quite tricky to read the wicket. I found in India obviously that's (turners) an avenue they would like to go down.

Foakes said that there will always be doubts after a prolonged break but he completely understands that "Jos has been outstanding".

Will it be a problem keeping up to off-spinner Dom Bess? "I think I haven't probably kept him too much. Probably kept him in a Lions game. I get a lot of time to keep him in the nets and I get a lot of time. I have kept fair bit here and Sri Lanka. So I have all my bases covered.


"Without playing not much cricket, you are going to have that slight doubt since you have not been tested in a while. Hopefully, I will be back in rhythm." He hasn't had any discussion with Buttler but has picked up cues by watching him play.

"Not really, he was shipped off as early as he can so that he could possibly spend more time with family. Purely watching how great a job he did, I was trying to pick up tips from that." Foakes said not getting to play a lot in recent times means he would have to improve and work on his DRS skills.

"I think on turning wickets keeper comes into the game with such good view. One of those things I haven't done too much. I think I did alright in Sri Lanka (in 2018). "One of those things I am not quite experienced and you try in the nets and have a look while standing back and get more experienced," he concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england r ashwin ben foakes

Related Stories

Brisbane: Australia's Pat Cummins holds his trophy for man-of-the-series after the fourth cricket test at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
Brisbane: Australia's Pat Cummins holds his trophy for man-of-the-series after the fourth cricket test at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
cricket

Cummins lavishes praise on Pant, says Australia need to plan against him

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:08 AM IST
  • His fearless approach garnered praises from Australian pacer Pat Cummins who believes that Pant is a class player who knows his game really well.
READ FULL STORY
India's Shahbaz Nadeem in action during the 4th day of first cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
India's Shahbaz Nadeem in action during the 4th day of first cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
cricket

In India, the second innings belongs to the left-arm spinner

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:54 AM IST
  • The absence of Jadeja (he dislocated his thumb in Sydney) was felt even more so because his like-for-like replacement in Shahbaz Nadeem didn’t quite go according to the think-tank’s plan, even in the second innings.
READ FULL STORY
England captain Joe Root(ECB / Twitter)
England captain Joe Root(ECB / Twitter)
cricket

‘I don't think Root is the best batsman in the world’: Sunil Gavaskar

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:49 AM IST
During a discussion on Star Sports Network, Gavaskar was asked if he currently considers the English captain as the best batsman in the world. In response, the batting great stated that Root is among the top four but not the best one.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
India's Shahbaz Nadeem (in photo) has been withdrawn from the Test squad along with leg-spinner Rahul Chahar(PTI)
India's Shahbaz Nadeem (in photo) has been withdrawn from the Test squad along with leg-spinner Rahul Chahar(PTI)
cricket

Two cricketers withdrawn from India Test squad, Axar available for selection

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:45 AM IST
Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar were added to the Indian Test squad after all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out of the first Test with a knee injury. The Gujarat all-rounder has now recovered fully and will be available for selection for the second Test against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @BCCI ON SUNDAY, Feb. 7, 2021, ** Chennai: England fast bowler Jofra Archer in action during the 3rd day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (BCCI/PTI Photo)(PTI02_07_2021_000023A)(PTI)
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @BCCI ON SUNDAY, Feb. 7, 2021, ** Chennai: England fast bowler Jofra Archer in action during the 3rd day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (BCCI/PTI Photo)(PTI02_07_2021_000023A)(PTI)
cricket

England pacer Jofra Archer ruled out of second Test against India in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:32 PM IST
India vs England: "Jofra Archer will miss the second Test against India in Chennai starting on Saturday after having an injection in his right elbow," said ECB in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan raises bat and helmet to celebrate his century during the 1st Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP)
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan raises bat and helmet to celebrate his century during the 1st Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP)
cricket

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan hits record-breaking T20I ton against South Africa

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:46 AM IST
Mohammad Rizwan finished with 64-ball 104 not out comprising of six boundaries and seven sixes after South Africa won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat at the Gaddafi stadium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's R Ashwin in action during Day 1 of the First test match between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. (ICC/ANI Photo)
India's R Ashwin in action during Day 1 of the First test match between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. (ICC/ANI Photo)
cricket

How will England tackle Ashwin in 2nd Test? Foakes gives an interesting answer

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:26 AM IST
  • Foakes who is set to take over the gloves from Jos Buttler in the rest of the Test series was asked how he would tackle India’s premier spinner Ashwin on a Chennai track that is set to turn from very early in the Test match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shahbaz Nadeem in action during the 4th day of first cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
India's Shahbaz Nadeem in action during the 4th day of first cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
cricket

In India, the second innings belongs to the left-arm spinner

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:54 AM IST
  • The absence of Jadeja (he dislocated his thumb in Sydney) was felt even more so because his like-for-like replacement in Shahbaz Nadeem didn’t quite go according to the think-tank’s plan, even in the second innings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Wasim Jaffer.(PTI)
File photo of Wasim Jaffer.(PTI)
cricket

Being communal never crossed my mind: Wasim Jaffer

By Rajesh Pansare, Sanjjeev K Samyal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:34 AM IST
  • Earlier, Uttarakhand team manager Navneet Mishra had alleged that Jaffer picked players based on their religion and created a communal atmosphere soon after the Mumbai and India opener had resigned as Uttarakhand’s coach on Tuesday citing interference in team selection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of IPL auctions.(IPL)
File image of IPL auctions.(IPL)
ipl

Will IPL reward Test stars like Cheteshwar Pujara on the auction table?

By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:29 AM IST
  • Also throwing his name in the ring is the Sydney Test saviour Hanuma Vihari, with a base prize of 1 crore. His IPL record, like Pujara, is not flattering with 284 runs in 24 matches at a strike rate of 88.47. After featuring in IPL 2019 for Delhi Capitals, he went unsold, last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brisbane: Australia's Pat Cummins holds his trophy for man-of-the-series after the fourth cricket test at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
Brisbane: Australia's Pat Cummins holds his trophy for man-of-the-series after the fourth cricket test at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
cricket

Cummins lavishes praise on Pant, says Australia need to plan against him

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:08 AM IST
  • His fearless approach garnered praises from Australian pacer Pat Cummins who believes that Pant is a class player who knows his game really well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chennai Super Kings cricketer Harbhajan Singh (C) along with Mahendar Singh Dhoni (R) and Suresh Raina (L)(AFP)
Chennai Super Kings cricketer Harbhajan Singh (C) along with Mahendar Singh Dhoni (R) and Suresh Raina (L)(AFP)
ipl

IPL 2021 auction: Two Indians in 2 crore base price, KXIP with most money

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Apart from Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav, eight overseas cricketers are in the top bracket of INR 2 crore for the IPL 2021 auction slated to take place in Chennai on February 18.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, left, prays after complete his century during the 1st Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.(AP)
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, left, prays after complete his century during the 1st Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.(AP)
cricket

Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 runs in 1st T20I

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:31 PM IST
  • Rizwan’s unbeaten 104 off 64 balls anchored the home team to 169-6 after Heinrich Klaasen won the toss and elected to field. In the process, Rizwan became only the second Pakistani to score a hundred in all three formats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Crowd gathered for tickets in front of the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai(Twitter)
Crowd gathered for tickets in front of the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai(Twitter)
cricket

Crowds throng Chepauk for tickets, ignore social distancing norms

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:27 PM IST
The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has allowed a 50 per cent crowd for the second India-England Test, marking entry of spectators for a sporting event in the country after nearly a year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Ben Stokes plays a shot during the First test match between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai (ANI)
England's Ben Stokes plays a shot during the First test match between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai (ANI)
cricket

'He has been a huge miss': Butcher highlights difference between India, England

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:09 PM IST
India vs England: Mark Butcher said England’s No.1 all-rounder Ben Stokes’ return gave major to the Joe Root led side while India missing their best all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hurt them a lot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan women cricketers(Twitter)
Pakistan women cricketers(Twitter)
cricket

Pak women's team's tour of Zimbabwe ends abruptly as airline suspends operations

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Pakistan were to play the second ODI of an ongoing series on Friday but will instead board the flight back home as Emirates won't operate from Saturday till February 28 on this route.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Axar Patel bowling to Indian captain Virat Kohli in nets(Twitter)
Axar Patel bowling to Indian captain Virat Kohli in nets(Twitter)
cricket

Fit Axar bowls to Kohli before batting in the nets, chances of Test debut bright

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:11 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the video of Axar’s training session on Twitter, stating that the all-rounder is raring to go against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP