'How's this out?': Hardik Pandya's wife fumes after umpiring error ends all-rounder's innings in 1st ODI vs New Zealand

Team India prevailed over New Zealand by 12 runs in the first ODI at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Opener Shubman Gill hit a scintilllating double ton (208 off 149 balls) while captain Rohit Sharma (34 off 38 balls), Suryakumar Yadav (31 off 26 balls) and Hardik Pandya ( 28 off 38 balls) played cameos to ensure 349/8 in 50 overs for the Men in Blue. In reply, the visitors closed in on the target with all-rounder Michael Bracewell's gritty 140 off 78 balls but got bundled out at 337 runs in 49.2 overs.

India were in a bit of a tangle at 175/4 in 28.3 overs, when all-rounder Pandya came in to bat. He stitched a crucial 74-run partnership with Gill. But then Pandya got dismissed in a controversial manner off the fourth ball in the 40th over. Bowler Daryl Mitchell bowled an angled-in delivery that beat the outside edge of Pandya very close to the stumps and he was adjudged bowled out by the third umpire after New Zealand's appeal. After watching TV replays, the umpire ruled that the ball had clipped the bails, turning on its light before being caught by the wicketkeeper. But it also seemed as if the bails were dislodged by the wicketkeeper's gloves and not by the ball. Cricket fans and experts got critical of the dismissal as they had their reservations about it and even Pandya looked upset after being adjudged bowled out.

ALSO READ: Michael Bracewell equals MS Dhoni's unique record with breathtaking century in India vs New Zealand 1st ODI

Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram stories and expressed her displeasure over his controversial dismissal. She posted " There was no bat involved, wasn't bowled out. So how's this out?". Her post went viral on social media.

Screengrab of Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's post(Instagram)

Meanwhile, Player of the Match Gill became the youngest ever to hit a double ton as he reached the milestone at the age of 23 years and 132 days. He also emerged as the fastest Indian batter to reach 1000 runs in ODIs, breaking the record held by Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan.

With 1-0 lead in the series, Rohit Sharma and Co. will play the second ODI against New Zealand on Saturday, January 21 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON