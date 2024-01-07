Huge social media furore after England decide to tour India with chef to avoid illness during Test series

England are set to tour India for a five-match Test series, scheduled to begin on January 25. The visitors have also decided to travel with a famous Manchester United chef Omar Meziane, so that the English players receive nutritious food. England's Ben Stokes and Joe Root during practice (REUTERS)

Meziane has travelled with the England team in the past, when they toured Pakistan in December 2022. In a report, The Telegraph said, "England will take their own chef on tour to India later this month to try and avoid players falling ill during the seven-week trip. The chef will join the squad in Hyderabad before the first Test on January 25 in an attempt to keep on top of the players’ nutrition."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The decision hasn't been well-received by fans and former players on social media, with many criticising the move. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, ex-India player Virender Sehwag wrote, “Yeh zaroorat Cook ke jaane ke baad padhi. IPL mein nahi padegi.”

Meanwhile, a cricket fan wrote, “Maybe England can send in their reserve players too instead of the real strength ones to save them from getting embarassed since the result of white wash is not going to change much no matter whom they send to play and whom they send to cook here in india.”

Meanwhile, another fan said, “The only cook England really need in India is Sir Alastair.”

"Doesn't matter, we have good Chefs like @ashwinravi99 and @imjadeja to cook England in India", wrote a fan.

Here are the other reactions:

The Test series between India and England will begin in Hyderabad, followed by matches in Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamshala. The visitors last won a Test series in India in 2012, and in their most recent tour in 2021, they lost 1-3.