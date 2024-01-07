close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Huge social media furore after England decide to tour India with chef to avoid illness during Test series

Huge social media furore after England decide to tour India with chef to avoid illness during Test series

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 07, 2024 07:03 AM IST

Omar Meziane has travelled with the England team in the past, when they toured Pakistan in December 2022.

England are set to tour India for a five-match Test series, scheduled to begin on January 25. The visitors have also decided to travel with a famous Manchester United chef Omar Meziane, so that the English players receive nutritious food.

England's Ben Stokes and Joe Root during practice (REUTERS)
England's Ben Stokes and Joe Root during practice (REUTERS)

Meziane has travelled with the England team in the past, when they toured Pakistan in December 2022. In a report, The Telegraph said, "England will take their own chef on tour to India later this month to try and avoid players falling ill during the seven-week trip. The chef will join the squad in Hyderabad before the first Test on January 25 in an attempt to keep on top of the players’ nutrition."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also Read | 'You get slow when you turn 35-36, but...': Gavaskar makes unique 'fielding' case for Rohit, Kohli's T20I return

The decision hasn't been well-received by fans and former players on social media, with many criticising the move. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, ex-India player Virender Sehwag wrote, “Yeh zaroorat Cook ke jaane ke baad padhi. IPL mein nahi padegi.”

Meanwhile, a cricket fan wrote, “Maybe England can send in their reserve players too instead of the real strength ones to save them from getting embarassed since the result of white wash is not going to change much no matter whom they send to play and whom they send to cook here in india.”

Meanwhile, another fan said, “The only cook England really need in India is Sir Alastair.”

"Doesn't matter, we have good Chefs like @ashwinravi99 and @imjadeja to cook England in India", wrote a fan.

Here are the other reactions:

The Test series between India and England will begin in Hyderabad, followed by matches in Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamshala. The visitors last won a Test series in India in 2012, and in their most recent tour in 2021, they lost 1-3.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs South Africa match updates along with Cricket Schedule and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out