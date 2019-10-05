e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

‘I am all good’: Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Nabi squashes death rumours

Only a few hours after the hoax started, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) shared pictures of Nabi training alongside his team at the Kabil Stadium.

cricket Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of Mohammad Nabi.
File photo of Mohammad Nabi.(AP/File)
         

The Afghanistan cricket fans were left stunned on Friday after reports started circulating on social media that allrounder Mohammad Nabi has passed away. The rumours started doing the rounds that the 34-year-old veteran passed away after suffering a heart attack. Only a few hours after the hoax started, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) shared pictures of Nabi training alongside his team at the Kabil Stadium.

Also read: Hardik Pandya undergoes successful back surgery in London

Despite the images, the rumours continued to spread throughout the day, with ACB maintaining a complete silence on the subject matter. Eventually, Nabi himself went on to Twitter, to squash the rumours.

 

“Alhamdulillah I am all good, a news disseminated by some media outlets about my demise is FAKE. Thank you,” Nabi wrote on his official Twitter handle.

 

Nabi will bring curtains down to his Test career after the ongoing one-off match against Bangladesh being played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. “Yes, he (Nabi) will retire after the ongoing Test match,” Afghanistan team manager Nazim Jar Abdurrahimzai confirmed to Cricbuzz. It is understood that Nabi has taken this decision in a bid to prolong his white-ball career.

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4: Follow live updates

Including the ongoing Test, the 34-year-old has featured in only three red-ball matches. Afghanistan are not a part of the ICC World Test Championship as only the top nine full member nations are competing in a total of 71 Tests across 27 bilateral series over two years. They will next face West Indies in the one-off Test scheduled to begin from November 27 in Dehradun.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 11:50 IST

tags
top news
Authorities resume chopping trees at Mumbai’s Aarey; 29 activists arrested
Authorities resume chopping trees at Mumbai’s Aarey; 29 activists arrested
Oct 05, 2019 12:45 IST
NRC likely to be key focus as PM Modi meets Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina
NRC likely to be key focus as PM Modi meets Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina
Oct 05, 2019 12:31 IST
New Trump rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians
New Trump rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians
Oct 05, 2019 11:08 IST
Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
Oct 05, 2019 06:39 IST
UP man sentenced to 6-month jail for diluting milk 24 years ago
UP man sentenced to 6-month jail for diluting milk 24 years ago
Oct 05, 2019 11:45 IST
Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan’s World Record
Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan’s World Record
Oct 05, 2019 11:51 IST
Lab technician killed scientist after row over money for sex in Hyderabad: Cops
Lab technician killed scientist after row over money for sex in Hyderabad: Cops
Oct 05, 2019 07:55 IST
Husband replaces wife in ‘maternity’ photoshoot. Sparks reactions
Husband replaces wife in ‘maternity’ photoshoot. Sparks reactions
Oct 05, 2019 12:43 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket