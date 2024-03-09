 I am least insecure about what people feel about me experimenting: Ashwin | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket News / I am least insecure about what people feel about me experimenting: Ashwin

I am least insecure about what people feel about me experimenting: Ashwin

PTI |
Mar 09, 2024 03:23 PM IST

I am least insecure about what people feel about me experimenting: Ashwin

Dharamsala, Mar 9 (PTI) Ravichandran Ashwin worked on different actions and speeds throughout the Test series against England and the master off-spinner said experimenting while shutting out external noises was integral for his success in the varied Indian conditions.

Ashwin, who played his 100th Test here, finished the five-match series as the top wicket-taker, bagging 26 wickets.

"Throughout the series I have gone to different actions, speeds and releases. India is different, each ground has a challenge. I am least bit insecure about what people feel about me," Ashwin said at the post-match presentation.

The 37-year-old said the mindset to add new dimensions to his bowling has worked well for him.

"If I am confident that I can try something, I don't hold back. I have kept my ears and eyes open to listen to good feedback.

"Unless I try, I will never be able to learn. I am not saying sticking to one method won't work. But thankfully experimenting and learning has helped me," said the Tamil Nadu man.

Ashwin marked his spell on Saturday (5/77) and the one in England’s second innings at Ranchi (5/51) as his best outings in the five-match series.

"I was really happy with the way the ball came out (in those spells), as most pleased with this performance and the second innings in Ranchi.

"In India sometimes the beauty is what's gone by. What went by was on his head (the way he set up Ollie Pope in Ranchi). I was expecting him to reverse there," he added.

Ashwin lavished praise on left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who ended up with 19 wickets from four Tests.

"The way the ball is coming out of Kuldeep's hands is unbelievable. Watching a wrist spinner in such a flow and the kind of switches he has been able to make through the series and over the last 10 months is so heartening to see. I can't be happier for somebody,” said Ashwin.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule, India vs England Live Score match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL 2024
Saturday, March 09, 2024
