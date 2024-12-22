'I asked Ashwin to bowl at Steve Smith. He denied': Ex-India star narrates brilliant 'camera on his helmet' tale

Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket after a distinguished 14-year career, continues to be remembered not just for his bowling but for his sharp cricketing mind. A veteran of 106 Tests and a 2011 ODI World Cup winner, Ashwin’s retirement marks the end of an era for Indian cricket. In addition to his 537 Test wickets, Ashwin was a proven performer in white-ball cricket, having taken 156 wickets in 116 ODIs and 72 wickets in 65 T20Is. Ravichandran Ashwin during his time at Delhi Capitals(PTI)

Though he will no longer represent India on the international stage, Ashwin’s journey in cricket is far from over. He will continue to play in club cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he has been a fixture since 2009. Recently picked up by Chennai Super Kings, Ashwin marks his return to the franchise after 10 years. Over the course of 212 IPL matches, Ashwin has taken 180 wickets, showcasing his immense value in the shortest format of the game.

Amidst the many tributes pouring in for the off-spinner, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif recently shared a memorable anecdote that shed light on Ashwin’s tactical brilliance. Kaif, who worked alongside Ashwin for two seasons as an assistant coach with the Delhi Capitals, recalled how Ashwin’s deep understanding of the game left a lasting impression.

“I’ve worked with Ashwin in the IPL for two seasons in the Delhi Capitals camp,” Kaif began. “Back in 2020, when the team reached the final, Ashwin played a crucial role. He bowled with the new ball and even got the wickets of big players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard, etc. Later in 2021, he was even picked for the T20 World Cup, which happened after the IPL and both tournaments were held in Dubai.”

But it was one particular moment during their time together that truly showcased Ashwin’s attention to detail and his unmatched cricketing acumen.

Ashwin's awareness

Kaif recalled an incident where Ashwin refused to bowl to his teammate Steve Smith in the nets, a decision that was unusual to many.

“Steve Smith was in our team, and one day when he came to the nets to bat, I asked Ashwin to bowl to him, but the off-spinner denied. That’s when I was impressed with his in-depth analysis of the game, and I request you to name him an ‘in-depth’ Ashwin,” Kaif said with a smile.

Kaif continued: “Ashwin said, ‘I won’t bowl to Smith because he has got a camera on his helmet. He will record us and analyse it for the World Cup.’ I couldn’t notice the camera on Smith’s helmet, but Ashwin did. He was ready to help Smith as a teammate but not for the World Cup."

This moment revealed the depth of Ashwin's game awareness. While other players might have overlooked the camera on Smith’s helmet, Ashwin saw it as a potential tool for his opponent’s preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Despite his individual contribution, taking six wickets in three matches, India failed to make it to the semi-finals in that tournament, marking a disappointing end to Virat Kohli’s tenure as captain in the shortest format.